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Look Forward

13 March 2026

Look Forward | Episode 26: Power, Data, and Policy: How Technology Is Rewiring Geopolitics in the Age of Agility

In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast from S&P Global, host Aries Poon speaks with Natznet Tesfay, Global Head of Analysis at S&P Global Market Intelligence, about how technology is becoming the decisive game changer in geopolitics as we approach 2026.

They explore why geopolitics has shifted from sporadic shocks to a constant operating condition, and how traditional stabilizers like frictionless trade, predictable regulation, and cheap capital are becoming “unmoored.” Natznet explains S&P Global’s concept of the “age of agility” and why policy itself is now a major source of market volatility, requiring leaders to track it as closely as macro data.

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Content Type

Podcast

Language

English