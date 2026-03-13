Look Forward | Episode 26: Power, Data, and Policy: How Technology Is Rewiring Geopolitics in the Age of Agility

In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast from S&P Global, host Aries Poon speaks with Natznet Tesfay, Global Head of Analysis at S&P Global Market Intelligence, about how technology is becoming the decisive game changer in geopolitics as we approach 2026.

They explore why geopolitics has shifted from sporadic shocks to a constant operating condition, and how traditional stabilizers like frictionless trade, predictable regulation, and cheap capital are becoming “unmoored.” Natznet explains S&P Global’s concept of the “age of agility” and why policy itself is now a major source of market volatility, requiring leaders to track it as closely as macro data.