Look Forward | Episode 14: Economic Insights: Lessons from the Past with Nathan Stovall

In this insightful episode of the Look Forward Podcast, Andy Critchlow sits down with Nathan Stovall, Director of FIG Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence and host of the Street Talk Podcast, to discuss the intricate dynamics of today's economy and the lessons learned from past financial crises. They delve into the historical parallels with the 1929 crash, the implications of private lending growth, and the current state of consumer finance.

As they explore the resilience of the U.S. consumer amidst volatility and the potential risks posed by shadow banking, Nathan shares his expert insights on bank balance sheets, the role of the Federal Reserve, and what the future might hold for the financial landscape. Tune in to understand how current trends may shape economic outcomes and what strategies can be employed to manage potential downturns.