Director of FIG Research

Nathan Stovall is the director of the financial institutions research team for S&P Global Market Intelligence, which is responsible for data-driven news and research focused on banks and insurers. Nathan has 20 years of experience covering the financial institutions sector, with a focus on U.S. banks.

He is the author of the banking blog, Street Talk, and host of the podcast by the same name. His in-depth analysis of the banking industry, including a focus on community banks, can be found on SPGMI's Research & Analysis feature, which includes historical and forward-looking performance figures.

During his tenure, he has regularly covered and participated on the conference circuit as a speaker and moderator of panels and webinars focused on major issues facing banks. He has been quoted in a number of trade publications and the national press, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Financial Times, The Economist and has appeared on CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business News and NPR's Planet Money.

Nathan holds a Bachelor of Arts degrees from Washington & Lee University, where he majored in business journalism.