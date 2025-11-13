Look Forward | Episode 17: COP 30 Preview: Insights on Climate Action and Energy Transition

In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow is joined by Lindsey Hall, Global Head of Thought Leadership at Sustainable One, and Eklavya Gupte, Head of Carbon News Reporting at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Together, they delve into the critical discussions surrounding COP 30, the "Davos of climate change."

With the conference taking place in Brazil, the episode explores key themes such as carbon emissions reduction, the balance between economic development and sustainability, and the evolving role of private sector finance in climate adaptation. Tune in to gain insights on the geopolitical landscape, the significance of multilateralism, and the expectations for meaningful outcomes from this pivotal global gathering.

For more from Lindsey and Eklavya, please check our their respective podcasts:

