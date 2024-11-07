Rapid expansion of datacenters to meet growing demand for cloud and AI services is one of several converging trends that will strain the US power sector's infrastructure in the coming years.

Much attention to date has centered solely on datacenter electricity demand. However, this misses the bigger picture. As datacenter capacity underpins a larger share of economic activity, it will contribute to reshaping historical patterns of electricity consumption throughout the broader economy. Early evidence indicates these trends may offset some of the rise in direct electricity consumption from datacenters.

In the US, near-term outlooks for gas- and coal-fired electricity generation are higher as demand growth driven by AI and cloud services outpaces the development of new power supply and transmission infrastructure. New AI tools for the power sector may help, but they will take time to implement and may not fully resolve issues of power grid adequacy and rising emissions from AI workloads.

Efforts to expand power sector infrastructure development will likely remain a focus of US federal government action as maintaining and growing the country's global lead in AI depends on the adequacy of power infrastructure.