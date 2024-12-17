Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Key Takeaways

  • Energy transition, also known as the clean energy transition or green energy transition, is the global shift from fossil fuel-based systems to renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and lithium-ion batteries.
  • Key aspects of the energy transition include renewable energy development (solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, biomass, ocean), electrification of sectors like transportation, decarbonization initiatives, hydrogen economy development, technological innovation, digitalization, and infrastructure modernization.
  • The shift to clean energy is driven by climate change mitigation, enhanced energy security through diversified supply sources, economic development opportunities including job creation, and the increasing cost competitiveness of renewable energy.
  • Despite renewable energy's potential, challenges include ensuring sufficient clean energy supply through technological advancements, modernizing power grids to accommodate variable generation, ensuring economic benefits are inclusive across communities, and minimizing disruptions to daily life.
  • The energy transition can be accelerated by improving access to raw materials and components, leveling the playing field for renewable technologies, shifting subsidies from fossil fuels to clean energy, and tripling investments in renewable energy development.
What is the Energy Transition?

Energy transition, sometimes also referred to as clean energy transition or green energy transition, refers to the global energy sector’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas, and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries.

As more investors and companies seek greater clarity and confidence in accounting for long-term climate risks and opportunities, businesses are adapting to the energy transition — a transformation of the global energy sector from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption to renewable energy sources. Switching from nonrenewable energy sources like oil, natural gas, and coal to renewable energy is made possible by technological advancements and a societal push toward sustainability.

Why is it Called a Transition?

The term ‘energy transition’ is aptly named because it signifies a profound shift in the way energy is produced, distributed, and consumed globally. This transition is not merely a change but a comprehensive transformation from a fossil fuel-based energy system to one that is dominated by renewable energy sources.

Key Aspects of the Energy Transition

Drivers of energy transition – why do we need to transition to clean energy?

Spurred by structural, permanent changes to energy supply, demand, and prices, the energy transition also aims to reduce energy-related greenhouse gas emissions through various forms of decarbonization.

Climate change mitigation and co-benefits; climate crisis causes, effects and solutions

The climate crisis is primarily driven by the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, largely due to human activities such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes. These activities have led to a rise in global temperatures, resulting in severe weather events, rising sea levels, and disruptions to ecosystems.

Climate change mitigation efforts are essential for addressing the root causes of the climate crisis and achieving co-benefits that enhance societal well-being. By leveraging technological advancements, policy support, and international collaboration, the world can transition to a sustainable and low-carbon future.

Energy Security

Renewable energy sources are central to enhancing energy security by providing a diversified and resilient energy supply. They reduce the risk of supply disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions or market volatility. The transition to renewable energy also supports economic growth by creating jobs in the clean energy sector and reducing energy costs. 

Economic Development

The energy transition is vital for economic development as it creates jobs, enhances energy security, promotes sustainable development, drives innovation, and attracts investments. By embracing clean energy technologies, countries can build resilient economies that are better equipped to address the challenges of climate change while fostering long-term growth and prosperity.

Cost competitiveness of renewable energies

After years of depending on regulation for growth in the sector, renewable energy sources have become a powerful and cost-effective source of electricity. The costs of both solar and wind have fallen so drastically that in some regions of the US, as well as in the UK and Europe, wind power has become cheaper than traditional high-carbon energy resources. As costs continue to fall and wind and solar become mainstream, the renewable energy sector will only keep growing and solidify as a strong investment opportunity.

Challenges of the Energy Transition

With clean energy at our fingertips, why delay the shift from fossil fuels? As the world stands on the brink of a clean energy revolution, the urgency to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy has never been more pronounced. However, this shift is fraught with challenges that must be addressed to ensure a sustainable and equitable energy future.

While advancements in renewable technologies like wind and solar are promising, the inherent variability of these energy sources necessitates significant investments in energy storage and grid infrastructure to guarantee a reliable supply. Modernizing power grids to accommodate these changes is essential for fostering a stable energy landscape. It is equally important to ensure that the benefits of this transition are both economical and inclusive, leaving no community behind.

Technological advancements – guaranteeing sufficient clean energy supply to meet needs

While renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar are advancing rapidly, they still face limitations in terms of energy storage and grid integration. The intermittent nature of these energy sources means that energy production does not always align with demand, creating challenges for energy reliability. Significant investments in grid infrastructure and energy storage solutions, such as advanced batteries and pumped hydro storage, are needed to accommodate the variable nature of renewable energy sources. These technologies must be developed and deployed effectively to ensure that clean energy can be harnessed, stored, and distributed efficiently, thereby meeting the needs of consumers and industries alike.

Infrastructure development – modernizing power grids for a sustainable energy landscape

Smart grids and energy storage solutions are essential for managing the variable nature of renewable energy sources and ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply. Modernizing existing power grids involves integrating advanced technologies that enable real-time monitoring and management of energy flows. This modernization not only improves the efficiency of energy distribution but also enhances the resilience of the grid against disruptions. Moreover, developing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and expanding transmission lines to connect renewable energy sources to urban centers are critical components of this infrastructure development. Investing in these areas can create a robust energy network that supports the transition to renewable energy.

Economic impact – ensuring energy transition benefits are economical and inclusive for all

The transition to clean energy must be inclusive and equitable, ensuring that all communities benefit from the shift to clean energy and that no one is left behind. This means addressing the economic implications for workers in fossil fuel industries, who may face job displacement as the energy landscape evolves. Policymakers and industry leaders must work together to develop training programs and job transition initiatives that equip these workers with the skills needed for employment in the growing renewable energy sector. By prioritizing equity and inclusivity in the energy transition, we can foster a more resilient economy that benefits everyone.

Mitigating impact on daily life

One of the key strategies for minimizing disruption is the gradual and phased approach to the energy transition. The transition to clean energy must be managed carefully to avoid economic disruptions and ensure a just transition for workers in fossil fuel industries. This approach allows for the gradual implementation of new technologies and infrastructure while providing time for communities to adapt. Engaging stakeholders throughout the process, including local governments, businesses, and residents, can help identify potential challenges and solutions, ultimately leading to a smoother transition that maintains stability in daily life and promotes public acceptance of renewable energy initiatives.

Ways the renewable energy transition can be accelerated

Improving global access to components and raw materials

Improving global access to components and raw materials requires a multifaceted approach. This includes increasing investments in mining and refining, diversifying supply sources, promoting recycling, and fostering international cooperation.

The playing field for renewable energy technologies being leveled

Leveling the playing field for renewable energy technologies involves making these technologies more accessible, affordable, and equitable across different regions and demographics. This means addressing disparities energy train technology access, financial resources, and policy support that currently favor developed regions over developing ones.

Energy subsidies shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy

This shift involves reallocating financial support from traditional energy sources, which contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, to cleaner, renewable technologies such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. 

Investments in renewables tripling

The significance of this investment surge lies in its potential to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future, reduce carbon emissions, and foster economic growth through the creation of green jobs and industries. However, achieving this ambitious target requires overcoming significant financial, technological, and policy-related challenges.

Energy transition examples: what initiatives are in place, and which countries are transitioning to clean energy?

Together, almost 200 nations have committed to curbing global warming by substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions; however, the fulfillment of those commitments has varied. Regulation and commitment have been uneven across the global economy, with some nations continuing to grow their emissions despite promises of further decarbonization. Below are some energy transition examples.

China

As of 2025, China is the world's largest energy consumer. China's energy transition strategy is aligned with its "14th Five-Year Plan," which set a series of key energy targets for 2025, including coal reduction, non-fossil fuel energy consumption and power generation.

India

India is committed to increasing its installed renewables capacity to 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, a target that will help meet growing electricity demand while keeping prices affordable and cutting emissions. The Indian government estimates that more than $10 trillion of new investments will be required to reach its goal of net-zero by 2070.

Vietnam

The National Power Development Plan 8 (PDP8) projects a substantial increase in peak electricity capacity, aiming to reach 90,000 MW by 2030. This ambitious target underscores Vietnam's commitment to expanding its energy infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand.

United Kingdom

The UK government has committed to achieving a fully decarbonized power system by 2030, a goal that is central to its broader climate strategy. The plan includes a doubling of onshore wind capacity, a tripling of solar, and a quadrupling of offshore wind.

European Union

The European Green Deal sets the overarching goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, with interim targets for 2030 that include a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels. The EU's energy efficiency target aims to reduce energy consumption by 13% by 2030, while the renewable energy target seeks to increase the share of renewables to 45% of the total energy mix.

Germany

Germany aims to achieve a 65% share of renewables in its power mix by 2030, with a long-term goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2045. To meet these targets, Germany is focusing on expanding its renewable energy capacity, modernizing its grid infrastructure, and enhancing energy efficiency across all sectors.

Switzerland

According to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, Switzerland aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This aligns with the broader European Union goals and the Paris Agreement commitments.

Energy Transition Solutions

