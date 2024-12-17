S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Energy transition, sometimes also referred to as clean energy transition or green energy transition, refers to the global energy sector’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas, and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries.
As more investors and companies seek greater clarity and confidence in accounting for long-term climate risks and opportunities, businesses are adapting to the energy transition — a transformation of the global energy sector from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption to renewable energy sources. Switching from nonrenewable energy sources like oil, natural gas, and coal to renewable energy is made possible by technological advancements and a societal push toward sustainability.
The term ‘energy transition’ is aptly named because it signifies a profound shift in the way energy is produced, distributed, and consumed globally. This transition is not merely a change but a comprehensive transformation from a fossil fuel-based energy system to one that is dominated by renewable energy sources.
Renewable energy sources are those that are naturally replenished on a human timescale, such as solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, biomass and ocean energy. These sources are pivotal in the global shift towards sustainable energy systems, as they offer a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels, which are finite and contribute significantly to environmental pollution and climate change.
Solar and wind energy have seen substantial growth due to technological advancements and decreasing costs, making them more accessible and economically viable.
Governments worldwide are implementing incentives and policies to promote clean energy investments. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) projects that renewable energy could account for over 80% of global power generation by 2050. In 2025, we are witnessing record tenders for renewable projects, particularly in countries like India, where initiatives are underway to enhance energy security and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. For instance, recent reports show that India’s renewable energy prospects are marked by significant milestones, including record tenders for solar and wind projects. Additionally, the focus on energy storage technologies is crucial for managing the variability of renewable energy generation.
Solar energy harnesses the power of the sun to generate electricity, playing a pivotal role in the energy transition by providing a clean, renewable source of power. Advances in photovoltaic technology and decreasing costs have made solar energy increasingly accessible and efficient, contributing significantly to reducing carbon emissions and supporting global sustainability goals. For more insights, refer to the latest S&P Global article on solar energy.
Wind energy captures the kinetic energy of wind through turbines to produce electricity, making it a cornerstone of the renewable energy landscape. As technology improves and costs decline, wind energy is becoming a more viable and scalable solution for reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating climate change impacts.
Hydropower utilizes the energy of flowing water to generate electricity, offering a reliable and flexible renewable energy source. It plays a crucial role in the energy transition by providing a stable power supply and supporting grid stability, although environmental considerations must be managed. For further information, consult the latest S&P Global article on hydropower.
Geothermal energy exploits the Earth's internal heat to produce electricity and provide direct heating solutions. It offers a consistent and sustainable energy source with a small environmental footprint and is one of the most rapidly expanding alternative clean energy solutions. While traditional geothermal methods face geographical and geological constraints, requiring specific underground heat conditions, emerging next-generation technologies are breaking these barriers, unlocking virtually limitless potential. The significant surge in startups and substantial investments from major energy corporations over the past three years demonstrates the accelerating momentum of this promising renewable resource.
Biomass energy refers to renewable energy derived from organic materials like agricultural residues, wood, and waste. Biomass energy includes biogas production and serves as a diversification strategy for traditional energy companies. However, the sector faces challenges including feedstock supply reliability, regulatory complexities, and technology development needs.
Ocean energy harnesses power from waves, tides, currents, thermal gradients, and salinity differences, offering a promising renewable resource for the global energy transition. Unlike intermittent wind or solar power, many ocean energy sources provide predictable and consistent generation patterns, making them valuable additions to a diversified renewable portfolio, with potential synergies alongside emerging ocean mining operations targeting critical minerals needed for renewable technologies.
Despite its substantial theoretical potential, ocean energy technology remains in earlier development stages compared to other renewables. However, ongoing innovations and demonstrations worldwide are advancing the sector, particularly in coastal nations where infrastructure might eventually be shared with ocean mining activities targeting vast seabed reserves of cobalt, nickel and copper. As these complementary technologies mature, ocean energy stands to contribute significantly to decarbonization goals while creating new maritime industries and complementing existing renewable infrastructure.
Electrification, the process of converting systems and processes that use fossil fuels or other non-electric energy sources to electric power, is crucial for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing energy efficiency. Electrification can occur in various sectors, including transportation (e.g., electric vehicles), heating (e.g., electric heat pumps), and industrial processes (e.g., electric furnaces).
The automotive industry is at the forefront of electrification, with electric vehicles (EVs) playing a pivotal role in reducing emissions and driving sustainable change. The shift to EVs is not only contributing to a significant reduction in global CO2 emissions but also necessitating advancements in battery technology and infrastructure to support widespread adoption. This transition is reshaping the automotive landscape, encouraging manufacturers to innovate and adapt to new energy paradigms.
The aviation industry is actively pursuing electrification to achieve sustainability goals, with significant advancements being made across the sector. This includes substantial investments in solar energy systems and the exploration of electric aircraft as viable alternatives to traditional jet propulsion. Despite challenges such as battery weight and efficiency, hydrogen fuel cells are emerging as promising solutions for electric propulsion, paving the way for the future of sustainable aviation. Airports worldwide are developing infrastructure to support innovative transport solutions, such as flying taxis powered by electric motors. Additionally, sustainable aviation fuels are crucial for decarbonizing aircraft, although production scale challenges remain.
Embracing electrification across these sectors can significantly enhance energy efficiency and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future. The integration of electric technologies not only supports environmental objectives but also drives economic growth and technological innovation.
Decarbonization refers to the process of reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions associated with energy production and consumption, which is primarily achieved by transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The goal of decarbonization is to mitigate the impacts of climate change by lowering the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Decarbonization initiatives are gaining momentum as organizations and governments commit to reducing their carbon footprints. There has been a surge in corporate sustainability efforts, with many companies setting ambitious net-zero targets. This trend is driven by increasing regulatory pressures and consumer demand for sustainable practices. The energy sector is at the forefront of these initiatives, with utilities and energy companies investing in cleaner technologies and practices.
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies are also being deployed to mitigate emissions from existing fossil fuel operations. As countries implement comprehensive decarbonization strategies, the focus on transparency and accountability is paramount, leading to the integration of sustainability into business models. Additionally, load growth is helping to offset financial challenges in renewable project finance, supporting the continued investment in clean energy technologies.
The hydrogen economy is emerging as a key player in the global shift toward sustainable energy. Hydrogen, particularly green hydrogen produced from renewable sources, is recognized for its potential to decarbonize sectors that are challenging to electrify, such as heavy industry and transportation. This clean energy carrier is gaining traction as a versatile solution for reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy security.
The development of hydrogen infrastructure is accelerating, with significant investments in production, storage, and distribution technologies. Governments and private entities are collaborating to establish hydrogen hubs that facilitate the scaling of hydrogen technologies – these hubs are crucial for integrating hydrogen into existing energy systems and expanding its use across various sectors.
In the US, policy advancements are supporting the hydrogen sector, as exemplified by the US Treasury's final guidance on renewable energy-powered electrolytic hydrogen. These tax rules offer flexibility in energy procurement and certification, encouraging clean hydrogen investment and reducing risks in hydrogen development. This policy framework is vital for fostering innovation and investment in hydrogen technologies.
Technological advancements are propelling the hydrogen economy forward. Innovations in hydrogen production, storage, and distribution are enhancing the scalability and efficiency of hydrogen technologies, making them more viable as clean energy sources. These developments are pivotal in driving the broader adoption of hydrogen. As countries in Europe invest heavily in hydrogen projects as part of their green recovery plans, the hydrogen economy is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving net-zero emissions goals.
The rapid advancement of renewable energy technologies such as wind, solar, and hydropower is central to the energy transition. These technologies have become increasingly efficient and cost-effective, enabling their widespread adoption. There has been a surge in funding directed toward innovations in clean energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure. Venture capital, private equity, and government funding are increasingly supporting startups and established companies that are developing breakthrough technologies. This investment not only drives technological advancements but also creates jobs and stimulates economic growth in emerging sectors.
A key aspect of this investment landscape is financial instruments which guide investments toward sustainable projects and technologies – for example, the role of indexes in energy transition. By aligning capital with the goals of the energy transition, these instruments can significantly impact the pace and direction of technological innovation. Furthermore, AI in the energy sector is proving to be crucial in optimizing energy production and consumption, enhancing the efficiency of renewable energy systems.
As the global economy shifts toward sustainability, the financial sector plays a vital role in facilitating the transition by providing the necessary capital for innovation. For instance, India's renewable energy prospects have marked milestones with record tenders in 2024, showcasing the increasing investments in clean technology.
Digitalization refers to the integration of digital technologies into various aspects of business and society, transforming how organizations operate and deliver value. Digitalization is a key enabler of the energy transition, which aims to shift from fossil fuel-based energy systems to renewable energy sources. By leveraging digital technologies, the energy sector can enhance the integration of renewables, improve grid management, and facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and other low-carbon technologies.
Moreover, digital tools are essential for managing the complexities of modern energy systems, including the real-time data analytics required to optimize energy distribution and consumption. As organizations increasingly adopt these digital solutions, they can better navigate the challenges of integrating renewable energy sources into existing infrastructures.
The integration of clean energy into the grid requires significant investment in infrastructure, including smart grids and energy storage solutions.
One of the key strategies in generating sufficient clean energy is the rapid deployment and scaling of renewable energy technologies such as wind, solar, and hydropower. These technologies have seen significant advancements in efficiency and cost reduction, making them increasingly competitive with traditional fossil fuels. For instance, solar energy costs have plummeted by about 90% over the past decade, largely driven by large-scale manufacturing in China. This has enabled a broader adoption of solar power across the globe, contributing significantly to the clean energy supply.
In addition to renewables, the energy transition also involves the integration of emerging technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS). The development of a robust hydrogen market and infrastructure is crucial for its widespread adoption.
The integration of clean energy into the grid involves several key components: technological innovation, infrastructural development, and supportive policy frameworks.
Energy storage solutions are becoming essential as the world transitions to a more renewable-based energy system. With the increasing penetration of intermittent renewable sources like wind and solar, effective energy storage technologies are crucial for balancing supply and demand. In 2025, advancements in battery technologies, including lithium-ion and emerging solid-state batteries, are enhancing the reliability and efficiency of energy systems. These technologies not only support grid stability but also enable consumers to utilize stored energy during peak demand periods, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Governments and businesses are investing in large-scale energy storage projects to bolster energy security and facilitate the integration of renewables. As energy storage solutions continue to evolve, they will play a vital role in shaping the future energy landscape.
Effective policy frameworks are critical for facilitating the energy transition. Governments and regulatory bodies must implement policies that incentivize the development and integration of clean energy technologies.
The energy transition is heavily influenced by policy and regulatory changes at all levels of government. In 2025, we see an increasing number of countries implementing policies aimed at promoting renewable energy adoption, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These changes are often driven by international agreements, such as the Paris Agreement, which compel nations to set and achieve specific climate targets. The regulatory landscape is evolving, with governments introducing incentives for clean energy investments and disincentives for carbon-heavy practices. As businesses navigate this complex regulatory environment, understanding the implications of policy changes is critical for strategic planning.
Effective policy frameworks are critical for facilitating the energy transition. Governments and regulatory bodies must implement policies that incentivize the development and integration of clean energy technologies.
The energy transition is heavily influenced by policy and regulatory changes at all levels of government. In 2025, we see an increasing number of countries implementing policies aimed at promoting renewable energy adoption, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These changes are often driven by international agreements, such as the Paris Agreement, which compel nations to set and achieve specific climate targets. The regulatory landscape is evolving, with governments introducing incentives for clean energy investments and disincentives for carbon-heavy practices. As businesses navigate this complex regulatory environment, understanding the implications of policy changes is critical for strategic planning.
Embracing clean energy in our everyday lives not only helps reduce our carbon footprint but also supports the global effort to combat climate change. Here are some practical ways individuals can incorporate clean energy into their daily routines:
One of the most direct ways to embrace clean energy is by utilizing renewable energy sources at home. Installing solar panels is a popular option. Using energy-efficient appliances and smart home systems can also further reduce energy consumption and enhance the use of clean energy.
Transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) or using public transportation can significantly reduce one's carbon footprint. The Inflation Reduction Act has accelerated the adoption of clean energy technologies, including EVs, by providing incentives and supporting infrastructure development.
Many utility companies now provide green energy plans that allow consumers to source their electricity from renewable sources. Additionally, participating in community solar programs can be an effective way to support clean energy without installing solar panels at home. Individuals and companies can also embrace clean energy by investing in clean energy companies or funds. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index provides insights into the performance of businesses in the clean energy sector, reflecting the growth and competitiveness of the industry.
Spurred by structural, permanent changes to energy supply, demand, and prices, the energy transition also aims to reduce energy-related greenhouse gas emissions through various forms of decarbonization.
The climate crisis is primarily driven by the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, largely due to human activities such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes. These activities have led to a rise in global temperatures, resulting in severe weather events, rising sea levels, and disruptions to ecosystems.
Climate change mitigation efforts are essential for addressing the root causes of the climate crisis and achieving co-benefits that enhance societal well-being. By leveraging technological advancements, policy support, and international collaboration, the world can transition to a sustainable and low-carbon future.
Renewable energy sources are central to enhancing energy security by providing a diversified and resilient energy supply. They reduce the risk of supply disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions or market volatility. The transition to renewable energy also supports economic growth by creating jobs in the clean energy sector and reducing energy costs.
The energy transition is vital for economic development as it creates jobs, enhances energy security, promotes sustainable development, drives innovation, and attracts investments. By embracing clean energy technologies, countries can build resilient economies that are better equipped to address the challenges of climate change while fostering long-term growth and prosperity.
After years of depending on regulation for growth in the sector, renewable energy sources have become a powerful and cost-effective source of electricity. The costs of both solar and wind have fallen so drastically that in some regions of the US, as well as in the UK and Europe, wind power has become cheaper than traditional high-carbon energy resources. As costs continue to fall and wind and solar become mainstream, the renewable energy sector will only keep growing and solidify as a strong investment opportunity.
With clean energy at our fingertips, why delay the shift from fossil fuels? As the world stands on the brink of a clean energy revolution, the urgency to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy has never been more pronounced. However, this shift is fraught with challenges that must be addressed to ensure a sustainable and equitable energy future.
While advancements in renewable technologies like wind and solar are promising, the inherent variability of these energy sources necessitates significant investments in energy storage and grid infrastructure to guarantee a reliable supply. Modernizing power grids to accommodate these changes is essential for fostering a stable energy landscape. It is equally important to ensure that the benefits of this transition are both economical and inclusive, leaving no community behind.
While renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar are advancing rapidly, they still face limitations in terms of energy storage and grid integration. The intermittent nature of these energy sources means that energy production does not always align with demand, creating challenges for energy reliability. Significant investments in grid infrastructure and energy storage solutions, such as advanced batteries and pumped hydro storage, are needed to accommodate the variable nature of renewable energy sources. These technologies must be developed and deployed effectively to ensure that clean energy can be harnessed, stored, and distributed efficiently, thereby meeting the needs of consumers and industries alike.
Smart grids and energy storage solutions are essential for managing the variable nature of renewable energy sources and ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply. Modernizing existing power grids involves integrating advanced technologies that enable real-time monitoring and management of energy flows. This modernization not only improves the efficiency of energy distribution but also enhances the resilience of the grid against disruptions. Moreover, developing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and expanding transmission lines to connect renewable energy sources to urban centers are critical components of this infrastructure development. Investing in these areas can create a robust energy network that supports the transition to renewable energy.
The transition to clean energy must be inclusive and equitable, ensuring that all communities benefit from the shift to clean energy and that no one is left behind. This means addressing the economic implications for workers in fossil fuel industries, who may face job displacement as the energy landscape evolves. Policymakers and industry leaders must work together to develop training programs and job transition initiatives that equip these workers with the skills needed for employment in the growing renewable energy sector. By prioritizing equity and inclusivity in the energy transition, we can foster a more resilient economy that benefits everyone.
One of the key strategies for minimizing disruption is the gradual and phased approach to the energy transition. The transition to clean energy must be managed carefully to avoid economic disruptions and ensure a just transition for workers in fossil fuel industries. This approach allows for the gradual implementation of new technologies and infrastructure while providing time for communities to adapt. Engaging stakeholders throughout the process, including local governments, businesses, and residents, can help identify potential challenges and solutions, ultimately leading to a smoother transition that maintains stability in daily life and promotes public acceptance of renewable energy initiatives.
Improving global access to components and raw materials requires a multifaceted approach. This includes increasing investments in mining and refining, diversifying supply sources, promoting recycling, and fostering international cooperation.
Leveling the playing field for renewable energy technologies involves making these technologies more accessible, affordable, and equitable across different regions and demographics. This means addressing disparities energy train technology access, financial resources, and policy support that currently favor developed regions over developing ones.
This shift involves reallocating financial support from traditional energy sources, which contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, to cleaner, renewable technologies such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power.
The significance of this investment surge lies in its potential to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future, reduce carbon emissions, and foster economic growth through the creation of green jobs and industries. However, achieving this ambitious target requires overcoming significant financial, technological, and policy-related challenges.
Together, almost 200 nations have committed to curbing global warming by substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions; however, the fulfillment of those commitments has varied. Regulation and commitment have been uneven across the global economy, with some nations continuing to grow their emissions despite promises of further decarbonization. Below are some energy transition examples.
As of 2025, China is the world's largest energy consumer. China's energy transition strategy is aligned with its "14th Five-Year Plan," which set a series of key energy targets for 2025, including coal reduction, non-fossil fuel energy consumption and power generation.
India is committed to increasing its installed renewables capacity to 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, a target that will help meet growing electricity demand while keeping prices affordable and cutting emissions. The Indian government estimates that more than $10 trillion of new investments will be required to reach its goal of net-zero by 2070.
The National Power Development Plan 8 (PDP8) projects a substantial increase in peak electricity capacity, aiming to reach 90,000 MW by 2030. This ambitious target underscores Vietnam's commitment to expanding its energy infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand.
The UK government has committed to achieving a fully decarbonized power system by 2030, a goal that is central to its broader climate strategy. The plan includes a doubling of onshore wind capacity, a tripling of solar, and a quadrupling of offshore wind.
The European Green Deal sets the overarching goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, with interim targets for 2030 that include a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels. The EU's energy efficiency target aims to reduce energy consumption by 13% by 2030, while the renewable energy target seeks to increase the share of renewables to 45% of the total energy mix.
Germany aims to achieve a 65% share of renewables in its power mix by 2030, with a long-term goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2045. To meet these targets, Germany is focusing on expanding its renewable energy capacity, modernizing its grid infrastructure, and enhancing energy efficiency across all sectors.
According to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, Switzerland aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This aligns with the broader European Union goals and the Paris Agreement commitments.
Explore our latest news and research on the energy transition; the shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption—including oil, natural gas, and coal—to renewable energy sources.
S&P Global delivers comprehensive data and analytics for understanding market dynamics, evaluating risks, and identifying energy transition opportunities, while also providing guidance on sustainability reporting frameworks like TCFD and GRI, and offering risk assessment tools to help clients identify vulnerabilities in their energy strategies related to regulatory changes, market fluctuations, and technological advancements.
The green energy transition refers to the structural shift from fossil fuel-based energy systems to those based predominantly on renewable and low-carbon energy sources. This transformation encompasses changes in energy generation, distribution, storage, and consumption across all sectors of the economy. Beyond simply substituting clean technologies for polluting ones, the green energy transition involves fundamental changes to energy markets, business models, infrastructure, and consumer behaviors. It represents both a technical challenge requiring massive deployment of existing clean technologies and continued innovation in emerging ones, and a socioeconomic transformation with significant implications for communities, workers, and industries currently dependent on fossil fuels. The pace and scope of this transition have accelerated in recent years due to declining renewable energy costs, growing climate concerns, and increasing policy support.
The benefits of the green energy transition extend far beyond environmental improvements to encompass economic, social, health, and security dimensions. Economically, the transition creates substantial job opportunities in manufacturing, installation, operation, and maintenance of clean energy systems, often exceeding jobs lost in fossil fuel industries. It reduces energy price volatility, decreases energy import dependence, and creates new export opportunities in clean technology sectors. Health benefits include improved air quality through reduced particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and other pollutants, potentially preventing millions of premature deaths annually. The transition enhances energy security by diversifying energy sources and reducing reliance on imported fuels, while also improving system resilience through distributed generation and storage. Additionally, it addresses environmental justice by reducing pollution in historically disadvantaged communities and can expand energy access in developing regions through decentralized renewable solutions.
Renewable energy comes from naturally replenishing sources that are virtually inexhaustible in human timescales. The primary types include:
Each source has distinct characteristics regarding resource availability, technological maturity, cost profiles, and integration challenges. Solar and wind have experienced the most dramatic growth and cost reductions in recent years, becoming the dominant forms of new renewable capacity additions globally.
The renewable energy strategy centered on 2035 typically refers to the goal of achieving a carbon-free or carbon-neutral electricity sector by 2035, adopted by various countries and organizations. In the US, this takes the form of the Clean Electricity Standard, which aims to achieve 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035 as a critical milestone toward economy-wide net-zero emissions by 2050. This strategy involves rapidly scaling deployment of solar, wind, and other renewable technologies; modernizing the electric grid; expanding energy storage; maintaining existing zero-carbon generation like nuclear and hydropower; and implementing carbon capture for remaining fossil fuel generation. The 2035 timeframe represents an acceleration of previous decarbonization targets, reflecting increased urgency around climate action and recognition of the electricity sector's role as the cornerstone of broader economy-wide decarbonization.
The US energy strategy typically focuses on four interconnected objectives:
These objectives are reflected in policies like the Inflation Reduction Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and various executive orders that collectively aim to modernize infrastructure, accelerate clean energy deployment, and position the US as a leader in emerging energy technologies.
The future energy strategy emerging globally encompasses a comprehensive transformation of energy systems toward sustainability, resilience, and equity. This strategy typically involves rapid electrification of end uses like transportation, buildings, and industry; massive expansion of renewable energy capacity; development of complementary technologies like energy storage, smart grids, and green hydrogen; and targeted use of negative emissions technologies. The strategy increasingly recognizes the need for systems thinking that addresses supply and demand simultaneously, incorporates social equity considerations, and acknowledges regional differences in resource endowments and development priorities. Future energy strategies are becoming more integrated with broader economic planning, industrial policy, and climate adaptation efforts, reflecting the understanding that energy transitions are not merely technological but deeply intertwined with economic structures and social systems.
The Sustainable Energy Transitions Initiative (SETI) encompasses various programs and frameworks designed to accelerate the shift to clean energy systems while ensuring this transition is equitable, inclusive, and aligned with broader sustainable development goals. While specific initiatives vary by organization and region, they typically include mechanisms for knowledge sharing, capacity building, policy development, and financial mobilization. These initiatives often focus on creating enabling environments for clean energy investment, developing innovative financing mechanisms to address funding gaps, building technical capacity in developing countries, and ensuring that transition benefits are widely shared. Key actors in this space work collaboratively to overcome barriers to sustainable energy deployment and create pathways for just transitions in diverse contexts around the world, and include:
The United Nations defines the energy transition as the pathway toward transforming the global energy sector from fossil-based to zero-carbon by the second half of this century. According to UN frameworks, particularly those articulated through the Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) and various climate agreements, the energy transition must simultaneously address three interconnected objectives: ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable energy services; substantially increasing the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix; and doubling the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency. The UN emphasizes that this transition must be just and inclusive, leaving no one behind, while supporting broader sustainable development goals related to poverty elimination, health, education, water, and economic opportunity. This definition recognizes the energy transition as not merely a technological shift but a comprehensive transformation with profound social and economic dimensions.
The four pillars of energy transition commonly referenced in policy and industry frameworks are:
These pillars are deeply interconnected—digitalization enables the integration of decentralized renewable resources, while democratization creates broader social support for decarbonization efforts. Together, they represent the technical, spatial, informational, and social dimensions of the energy transition, highlighting that successful transformation requires not only new technologies but also new system architectures, business models, and governance approaches that empower diverse stakeholders.
Historical and ongoing energy transitions demonstrate diverse pathways across different contexts. Historical examples include:
Contemporary transitions of energy transitions include:
These examples show that transitions can be driven by various factors including resource constraints, security concerns, economic opportunities, and environmental priorities, and can occur at different speeds depending on policy consistency, geographic advantages, and social acceptance.