Renewable energy sources are those that are naturally replenished on a human timescale, such as solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, biomass and ocean energy. These sources are pivotal in the global shift towards sustainable energy systems, as they offer a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels, which are finite and contribute significantly to environmental pollution and climate change.

Solar and wind energy have seen substantial growth due to technological advancements and decreasing costs, making them more accessible and economically viable.

Governments worldwide are implementing incentives and policies to promote clean energy investments. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) projects that renewable energy could account for over 80% of global power generation by 2050. In 2025, we are witnessing record tenders for renewable projects, particularly in countries like India, where initiatives are underway to enhance energy security and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. For instance, recent reports show that India’s renewable energy prospects are marked by significant milestones, including record tenders for solar and wind projects. Additionally, the focus on energy storage technologies is crucial for managing the variability of renewable energy generation.

Solar

Solar energy harnesses the power of the sun to generate electricity, playing a pivotal role in the energy transition by providing a clean, renewable source of power. Advances in photovoltaic technology and decreasing costs have made solar energy increasingly accessible and efficient, contributing significantly to reducing carbon emissions and supporting global sustainability goals. For more insights, refer to the latest S&P Global article on solar energy.

Wind

Wind energy captures the kinetic energy of wind through turbines to produce electricity, making it a cornerstone of the renewable energy landscape. As technology improves and costs decline, wind energy is becoming a more viable and scalable solution for reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating climate change impacts.

Hydropower

Hydropower utilizes the energy of flowing water to generate electricity, offering a reliable and flexible renewable energy source. It plays a crucial role in the energy transition by providing a stable power supply and supporting grid stability, although environmental considerations must be managed. For further information, consult the latest S&P Global article on hydropower.

Geothermal

Geothermal energy exploits the Earth's internal heat to produce electricity and provide direct heating solutions. It offers a consistent and sustainable energy source with a small environmental footprint and is one of the most rapidly expanding alternative clean energy solutions. While traditional geothermal methods face geographical and geological constraints, requiring specific underground heat conditions, emerging next-generation technologies are breaking these barriers, unlocking virtually limitless potential. The significant surge in startups and substantial investments from major energy corporations over the past three years demonstrates the accelerating momentum of this promising renewable resource.

Biomass Energy

Biomass energy refers to renewable energy derived from organic materials like agricultural residues, wood, and waste. Biomass energy includes biogas production and serves as a diversification strategy for traditional energy companies. However, the sector faces challenges including feedstock supply reliability, regulatory complexities, and technology development needs.

Ocean Energy

Ocean energy harnesses power from waves, tides, currents, thermal gradients, and salinity differences, offering a promising renewable resource for the global energy transition. Unlike intermittent wind or solar power, many ocean energy sources provide predictable and consistent generation patterns, making them valuable additions to a diversified renewable portfolio, with potential synergies alongside emerging ocean mining operations targeting critical minerals needed for renewable technologies.

Despite its substantial theoretical potential, ocean energy technology remains in earlier development stages compared to other renewables. However, ongoing innovations and demonstrations worldwide are advancing the sector, particularly in coastal nations where infrastructure might eventually be shared with ocean mining activities targeting vast seabed reserves of cobalt, nickel and copper. As these complementary technologies mature, ocean energy stands to contribute significantly to decarbonization goals while creating new maritime industries and complementing existing renewable infrastructure.