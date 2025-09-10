Climate and Investment Risk; Asian Oil Demand Stays Strong; and Inflation Dynamics

Global Trade

Asian oil demand has outperformed expectations in 2025, positioning the region as a key consumption center. This outperformance was driven by China's robust stockpiling and abundant arbitrage trading opportunities, industry executives said Sept. 8 at S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference 2025 in Singapore. Meanwhile, US tariff hikes have had little effect on consumers.

These developments have placed the region at the forefront of the global energy market, despite looming external pressures such as US tariffs, according to Saad Rahim, chief economist at Trafigura, and Frederic Lasserre, global head of research and analysis at Gunvor Group.