Climate and Investment Risk; Asian Oil Demand Stays Strong; and Inflation Dynamics

Daily Update — September 10, 2025
Today is Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, Rebecca Mikula-Wright, CEO of the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change and the Investor Group on Climate Change, discussed how members across both networks are changing their approach to climate, nature and the energy transition.
The networks represent trillions of dollars of assets under management globally and comprise institutional investors across Asia-Pacific focused on mitigating climate change and seizing net-zero opportunities.
Global Trade
Asian oil demand has outperformed expectations in 2025, positioning the region as a key consumption center. This outperformance was driven by China's robust stockpiling and abundant arbitrage trading opportunities, industry executives said Sept. 8 at S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference 2025 in Singapore. Meanwhile, US tariff hikes have had little effect on consumers.
These developments have placed the region at the forefront of the global energy market, despite looming external pressures such as US tariffs, according to Saad Rahim, chief economist at Trafigura, and Frederic Lasserre, global head of research and analysis at Gunvor Group.
Economy
In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, Ken Wattret, vice president of global economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, joined host Kristen Hallam to discuss inflation. As economies worldwide grapple with the aftermath of various shocks — including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts — rising prices remain a critical concern for consumers, businesses and policymakers.
In June, Wattret provided an insightful overview of current global inflation trends, highlighting key drivers of change such as supply chain disruptions, commodity prices and trade policies. This discussion delves into the distinctions between core and headline inflation, as well as the importance of monitoring both to understand underlying inflation dynamics.