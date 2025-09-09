Zero-emission Buses; US Recession Signals; August Private Equity Deal Value Up

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Zero-emission buses in Europe, including battery-electric and hydrogen buses, gained significant traction in 2024, rising 4 percentage points year over year to capture 25% of the market. Performance data from the first half of 2025 indicates a sustained trend. S&P Global Mobility expects the market share for zero-emission buses to rise to 30% of total buses sold in 2025.

Within this sector, battery-electric vehicles dominate, while hydrogen vehicles remain niche, with only 250 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses sold in 2024.