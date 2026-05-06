Caution for Offshore Wind; Credit Risks for Data Center Expansion; and Inside BDC Portfolios

Energy Transition & Sustainability

European offshore wind developers are becoming more cautious and selective as financial constraints and supply chain limitations create an environment where potential projects outnumber the capital, equipment and workforce available to build them, Adam Thomsen, chief development officer at Skyborn Renewables, said in an interview with Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.

The shift marks a reversal from previous years, when developers competed fiercely in government auctions, writing multibillion-euro checks in some cases for project development rights. Those days are gone, with many countries having increasing difficulty attracting bids. Auctions in major offshore wind markets, including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and France, have failed recently, prompting a redesign of bidding frameworks.