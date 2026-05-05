Repowering, Hybridizing European Wind; AI in the Modern Media Mix; and Broadcast's Comeback

Technology & Innovation

The broadcast industry is resurging after being overshadowed by cable and satellite for decades. Station groups are expanding, sports rights deals are becoming more expensive, and the boundary between traditional broadcast and streaming content is blurring. In this episode of the "MediaTalk" podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan's Justin Nielson and Scott Robson joined host Mike Reynolds to share what they experienced at the NAB Show — a broadcasting conference — and sports technology conference Peak.

Traditional broadcasters are reclaiming live sports in new ways. Station groups are filling the gap left by regional sports networks, acquiring local NBA, MLB and NHL games. ATSC 3.0, or NextGen TV, is transforming broadcast into a hybrid, data-rich intellectual property platform, as seen in markets such as Brazil and the Caribbean.

Political and sports content remain core revenue streams and broadcasters are experimenting with alternative game casts, ultralow latency streaming for in-game betting and AI-driven creative. Major M&A deals, such as SiriusXM and iHeartMedia’s potential combination, present new opportunities for synergies.