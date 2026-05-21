Asia's Energy Transformation; Costs of the Middle East Conflict; and Rare Earth Supply Concerns

Economy

S&P Global Ratings revised its inflation forecasts based on higher-for-longer energy prices, which will sustain price pressures and constrain economic growth. Currently, it is uncertain whether an agreement could soon be reached to end the US-Israel war with Iran. Even if a deal is struck soon and holds, S&P Global Energy’s experts expect it will take months for oil production and supply to start normalizing. What a new normal would look like for shipping security and costs in the Strait of Hormuz is also unclear.

The price of Dated Brent crude is now expected to be above $100/barrel through the remainder of 2026. S&P Global Energy’s base case is predicated on the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed through May, with flows expected to recover from June. In line with a delayed reopening and recovery in oil production, Dated Brent was forecast to end this year well above the US$72/b projected in S&P Global Energy’s April forecast round. Elevated crude prices are expected to persist through next year, resulting in annual average Dated Brent prices that are 100% and 60% higher in 2026 and 2027, respectively, than assumed in S&P Global Energy’s pre-conflict forecast in February.