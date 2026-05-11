Climate Resilience for Insurers; AI Deal Activity; and Private Credit Valuations Under Pressure

Energy Transition & Sustainability

S&P Global Sustainable1’s “All Things Sustainable” is the official podcast of the inaugural Climate Week Zurich, which took place May 4–9. In the third episode of this series, Zurich Insurance Chief Sustainability Officer Linda Freiner joined to discuss how the insurance industry is addressing climate change. Freiner said that climate mitigation and adaptation are needed to build systemic resilience amid compounding global crises.

“You can no longer look at climate risk on its own, or geopolitical risk on its own, or social risk on its own. They're all interconnected and they're all compounding,” Freiner said. “As an insurance company, it's our job to help our customers navigate those risks and build the right resilience measures in place to be able to withstand the shocks.”