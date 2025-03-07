Energy & Commodities

Phase 1 of this study examined the rise of the US LNG industry, while Phase 2 explores the environmental impact of continued LNG development, the effects the industry has on the US economy and the potential benefits of infrastructure debottlenecking across the value chain.

One of the central findings of Phase 2 shows that higher US LNG exports lead to lower overall global emissions by displacing the fuels that output more greenhouse gases. The findings suggest that US LNG exports could contribute an additional $1.3 trillion to US GDP by 2040, with notable impacts extending beyond the primary producing states. Exports could also address the need for infrastructure improvements, particularly in the Northeast.

