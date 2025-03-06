S&P Global Offerings
By Daniel Yergin, Ph.D., Carlos Pascual, Michael Stoppard, Eleonor Kramarz, Eric Eyberg, Horacio Cuenca, Leandro Caputo, Mohsen Bonakdarpour, Ed Kelly, and Madeline Jowdy
In the S&P Global December 2024 Phase 1 report, we examined the remarkable rise of the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry. In less than a decade, this sector has become a major export industry, contributing more than $400 billion to U.S. GDP and supporting hundreds of thousands of American jobs. This development has not only contributed positively to the US economy and export earnings but has also strengthened the international position of the United States and deepened relations with many other countries.
This Phase 2 companion study expands and complements key aspects of our first phase study:
On the emissions front, Phase 2’s central finding is that increasing US LNG exports leads to 780 million tonnes of CO2e (GWP20) lower GHG emissions globally between 2028 and 2040 than would be the case if demand were met by the likely alternative sources. The study demonstrates why the bulk of demand – absent US LNG – would largely be met with other hydrocarbons, not renewables. This future saving equates to total road transport emissions in the UK over the same period. The reason for these savings is driven by the lower GHG intensity of US LNG compared to the average intensity of the combined energy sources that would replace that LNG in global markets.
This analysis shows that end-use combustion accounts for a significant 57 to 87% of the lifecycle intensity of coal, oil, gas and LNG. Varying levels of methane emissions in the supply chain prior to end-use lead to significant differences between the sources and pathways of each fuel. This highlights the need for frequent and reliable monitoring of methane emissions and the benefits of transparency in GHG intensity.
From a macroeconomic perspective, the Phase 1 Base Case outlook demonstrated that US LNG exports can contribute an additional $1.3 trillion to US GDP through 2040. This Phase 2 report illustrates that the economic impact extends beyond the seven core producing states, with 37% of jobs and 30% of GDP contributions occurring in non-producing areas.
The third part of the report examines the economic benefits of ending one major and costly distortion in the US energy system. This would be achieved by removing bottlenecks in infrastructure especially across the Northeast region. While the Northeast region has sufficient proved reserves to meet all U.S. demand for 17 years, existing pipeline constraints hinder optimal production. These result in gas prices in New York and Boston that are 15–40% higher than the national annual average, and 145% and 160% higher in the key winter heating month of January – imposing a heavy and unnecessary cost burden on consumers. Expanding egress capacity from the giant Marcellus supply by about 6 billion cubic feet per day could reduce January prices by 20% and 30%, respectively, from 2028 to 2040 (17-27% annualized), resulting in cumulative savings of $76 billion for consumers by 2040.
Key Findings
The regional impact of US LNG export value chain reaches all US states — supply chain integration is extensive, broad and homegrown
US LNG industry growth is expected to double its US economic footprint to 2040.
Unlocking the full potential of Marcellus and Utica shale gas through additional pipeline capacity would lead to lower prices and consumer savings, particularly in the Northeast
Incremental US LNG exports in our Base Case from Phase 1 would result in 324 / 780 million tCO2e (GWP100 / GWP20) lower emissions between 2028 and 2040 than the emissions of the global energy response, including coal, oil, indigenous and pipeline gas and renewables. This is equivalent the total road transport emissions in the UK over the same period.2
If new US LNG does not materialize, something else will take its place. The cornerstone of any emissions impact analysis is therefore to compare the level of emissions from new US LNG relative to the emissions of that alternative. The first phase of this study determined the incremental US LNG projects, the alternative global energy supply sources and volumes3, and the target markets affected that serve as the basis for this emissions assessment.
Figure 1. Global Map of Gas, LNG, Oil and Coal Supply Sources Analyzed in this Report
This Phase 2 report was conducted to assess the impact on global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of 40 mmtpa incremental US LNG capacity (pre-FID or 'halted' projects in our Phase 1 Base Case) relative to the alternative energy sources displaced. It first assesses the lifecycle emissions associated with the drilling and completion, production, processing, transport, and end use combustion of US LNG to select end-markets. These results are contrasted against the lifecycle emissions of alternative fuels that would be substituted into the global energy system in the absence of these incremental US LNG exports. These sources include alternative LNG sources, indigenous gas production and piped imports, coal, oil, and nuclear and renewable power.
Several differentiating factors underpin the robustness of our methodology. First, S&P Global modeled multiple feedstock gas sources and destination markets for each incremental US LNG plant individually, based on current and expected physical flows, known contractual arrangements, and trade routes. These were then combined into a weighted average GHG intensity for the upstream and shipping segments of each LNG plant considered. Second, we allocated GHG emissions across the co-products of the oil and gas value chain on an energy basis. Finally, we incorporated the best sources available to us in the study timeframe of observed methane emissions quantification, both in the US and non-US gas supply chains.
The functional unit of this lifecycle assessment is 1 megajoule (MJ, lower heating value) of each energy source delivered to an end-use point near an LNG regasification terminal in the destination markets. The results are expressed in GHG-intensity terms as grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per MJ (gCO2e/MJ). An energy-based emissions intensity allows for a uniform comparison across energy sources and along the various segments of the respective supply chains.
The modeling of the energy response done in Phase 1 accounts for heat-rate efficiency differences across the importing countries (i.e., the quantity of LNG vs coal or oil required to generate a kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity). To avoid double counting, the functional unit of Phase 2 is defined on the basis of the energy delivered to the end use point, without considering end-use efficiency (e.g., power plant heat rates).
Greenhouse gases evaluated include carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) resulting from fuel combustion, flaring, venting, and fugitive sources.4 Using the global warming potential (GWP) of each gas is the established approach introduced by the IPCC to combine their emissions into a single metric. The relative impact of methane emissions on lifecycle intensity depends on the choice of the GWP factor. Results are shown using the 100-year and 20-year Global Warming Potentials (AR6 GWP100 and GWP20)5 for comparability to other studies. All quoted figures are in GWP100 unless otherwise stated.
Both absolute emissions and the GHG intensity of the value chain segments for each fuel are estimated separately, from production to final combustion. Changes in product flows through the supply chain are considered by applying an energy ratio to the emissions in each segment to account for the separation of co-products, losses, and the use of the product as fuel. In the case of gas and LNG, only GHG emissions apportioned to the dry gas flowing into the liquefaction plant are considered throughout the value chain.
Figure 2. Major Supply Chain Segments Analyzed for LNG Emissions, Including for both US LNG and Alternative LNG Sources
The analytical approach taken for forecasting key supply chain segments is highlighted below:
The methodological framework applied across the natural gas and LNG supply chain is largely based on the S&P Global Center of Emissions Excellence's core methodologies, in consultation with the Center's experts. The Center currently leverages historical supply chain emissions across key markets, including the US and Canada (and others that are not relevant for this study).
Two main points of divergence from the base methodology occur due to the scope of this report. First, new approaches were developed to estimate upstream and midstream intensities for the alternative sources of mostly conventional gas and LNG supply assessed (including Argentina, Mozambique, Russia, Indonesia, Oman and a new phase of development in Qatar). Secondly, this study leverages a wider set of observed methane data, namely Sentinel-2 and GHGSat for the countries listed above, and Insight M for a more granular perspective on US emissions.
In Phase 1 of this study, S&P Global modeled how the global energy system would respond to the US LNG ‘Extended Halt’ scenario, in which the six pre-FID or 'halted' LNG plants on the US Gulf Coast would not be built. This ‘Extended Halt’ would lead to the reduction of roughly 40 million metric tons per annum (Mtpa) of US LNG on average from 2028−2040. Global markets would respond to this drop in available incremental US-exports via 1) non-US LNG producers increasing supply, and 2) other energy sources emerging.
A scenario including incremental US LNG exports from the impacted projects would result in an average of 27 million metric tons of CO2e (MtCO2e) lower greenhouse gas emissions per year between 2028 and 2040, based on a 100-year global warming potential (100GWP), compared to the combined emissions from the global energy supply that U.S. LNG would replace. This is equivalent to roughly 3.6 million homes’ worth of energy use for one year.
This impact is larger when considering a 20-year GWP (GWP20), with incremental US LNG exports leading to 65 MtCO2e lower emissions per year on average. This is equivalent to more than twice the emissions of all cars in Los Angeles county each year (14 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles).
Figure 3. Annual Average GHG Emissions Difference Between the Global Energy Response to an LNG 'Halt' Scenario and the Incremental US LNG Exports in our Base Case, 2028-2040, Using the Midpoint Methane Intensity6
MtCO2e, 100-yr GWP, yearly average 2028–2040, midpoint methane intensity
The lower global emissions level is driven by the avoidance of more GHG intensive fuels that would be part of the global energy response to reduced US LNG exports under the 'Extended Halt’ scenario. The global energy response would include a combination of coal, oil, indigenous gas and piped imports, renewable generation, and alternative LNG sources outside the US.
The uncertainty of our estimates of methane emissions in the global energy response is expressed as a range of methane intensity defined for each fuel. The figure above shows the midpoint of this range for each energy source. In contrast, CO2 emissions are estimated with much greater certainty.
On a GWP100 basis, the six US LNG facilities affected by the ‘Extended Halt’ are projected to generate an average of 154 MtCO2e per year over the period 2028-2040. Without this incremental US LNG growth, however, the alternative energy sources that would replace it in the global energy system would result in 181 MtCO2e per year over the same period on average. The main contributors to higher emissions are coal and alternative LNG sources, which account for 62 and 61 MtCO2e per year on average, respectively. Indigenous gas and piped imports would emit on average 24 MtCO2e per year.
Uncertainty in the methane intensity estimates stems from our challenge in accessing high resolution, complete, frequent, and granular methane observation data outside of North America. S&P Global leveraged methane detection data from multiple sources, but the sample sizes, frequency, and detection thresholds were better for areas in North America than for other geographies for the data sources available to us during the time frame of this study. Flyover methane detection data accessed by S&P Global covers more than 280 billion pixels in the Permian basin alone, while the satellite data analyzed over non-US acreage averaged 0.9-13 billion pixels across the Middle East, Central Asia, and North Africa.
The difference in GHG emissions between the incremental US LNG exports and the global response is a function of the lifecycle intensities of each energy source, which are determined by end-use combustion. On average, the lifecycle GHG intensity of coal can be up to 69% higher (GWP20) than that of US LNG per MJ. Oil can be up to 32% higher and alternative LNG sources up to 10% higher.
Figure 4. Weighted Average Full Lifecycle GHG Intensity, Production to End Use7
gCO2e/MJ and % share of methane emissions in the supply chain excluding end use
For all fuel types considered, end use combustion accounts for the majority share (57% to 87%) of GHG intensity, as shown in Figure 4. The share of end use combustion over lifecycle intensity is particularly high on average for coal and oil, accounting for 107.5 and 74.2 gCO2e/MJ, respectively. In contrast, to deliver the same MJ, natural gas (both piped gas and LNG) end use combustion emits just 56.8 gCO2e.8
Methane is the key driver of variability and uncertainty in the supply chain. Within pre-end use supply chains, methane accounts for 34% of US LNG emissions, varying by LNG facility based on the unconventional resources supplying feedstock gas given the differences in upstream and midstream operations across plays. Alternative sources of global LNG, in contrast, are mostly supplied by large, conventional, dry gas reservoirs with typically lower fuel use intensities but more uncertain methane emissions. For alternative LNG sources, the share of methane emissions reaches 44% of total pre-end use supply chain intensity on average under our estimated range of variability. This methane share extends higher for the indigenous and piped imports, reaching up to 89-91% of supply chain emissions on the high end of our assumed range of variability for Algeria, China, and East Siberia.
The methane intensity of the international energy response is more uncertain than that of the US LNG value chain, given our limited access to frequent and reliable measurement data. In an effort to leverage the best available data beyond what S&P Global currently sources from TROPOMI’s public methane detection data and aggregated US flyover detection results from Insight M, a dataset identifying 863 methane plumes with adjacent null observations over 17 countries was sourced from Sentinel-2 satellites for 6 months in 2024, and 1339 plumes and null observations were obtained from GHGSat for another 7 countries over 12 months in 2023.
These satellite data are highly valuable but still leave considerable uncertainty. The Sentinel-2 dataset detects emissions of 100 kg/hr or higher, and the coverage ranges between 7.5 billion pixels over the entirety of North Africa (3 million km2) and 13.1 billion pixels over the Middle East (5.2 million km2). In contrast, flyover methane detection data sourced from the partnership between S&P Global and Insight M for the Permian basin alone (0.2 million km2) contains between 282 and 319 billion pixels and reliably detects emissions as small as 10 kg/hr.
This discrepancy in data availability and resolution between the US and international observation is due to factors such as higher frequency of measurement campaigns in the US to which S&P Global has access, technical limitations in the ability of satellites to observe methane emissions for offshore operations and high latitude locations, and variability in regulatory standards and reporting practices across different countries.
In addition, operational constraints in data processing capacity within S&P Global also impacted the study’s ability to capture TROPOMI’s public methane concentration data and apply an inversion model across regions outside of the US, Australia and the few other selected locations for which external studies have been undertaken and gas intensities published.
To account for these limitations, we define ranges of methane intensity based on the available information and our satellite-informed estimates for each alternative source of LNG, domestic gas and piped imports, oil and coal. Figure 5 shows the methane intensity considered for each location for the various sources accessed and the associated range of uncertainty used in this analysis.
Figure 5.International Methane Emissions Benchmarking, Production to Gas Processing
Intensity for relevant basin in each country, intensity in %CH4 released / %CH4 in gas stream9
Following S&P Global's Center of Emissions Excellence methodology, methane intensity is expressed as methane emissions allocated to gas divided by the methane content of the throughput of the specific segment.
To allocate methane emissions to natural gas production, a gas ratio based on energy content is multiplied by the estimated methane emissions of the segment. The gas ratio varies across each segment as it is based on the energy content of natural gas divided by the total throughput energy (gas and other products) in that segment.
The average methane content in the gas composition assumed for each play/field is used to convert natural gas throughput to methane.
This method follows industry life cycle assessment (LCA) best practice of co-product allocation of GHG emissions. This is aligned with the Natural Gas Sustainability Initiative protocol10, but other industry associations define intensity differently, including the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI)11.
The resulting GHG intensity of alternative sources of LNG and other fuels varies widely, mainly due to methane, but flaring, reservoir properties, and operations also contribute. Within each fuel group, the variability across sources of the same fuel is driven by supply chain emissions prior to end use. For each source of fuel, emission intensities vary based on gas composition, flaring and methane management, and operations management. Figure 6 shows the relative emission intensities across the various supply chains.
Figure 6. Supply Chain Lifecycle GHG Intensities of LNG, Oil, and Coal by Supplier, Excluding End Use
gCO2e/MJ, 100-yr GWP
For each energy source, emissions from the combustion of fuels such as gas, diesel and indirect electricity imports along the supply chain depend on the specific operating conditions in each region or project. For example, the electrification of upstream and gathering operations in parts of key US plays and compressor drives for liquefaction is a key determinant of the GHG intensity of these segments.
To date, a limited number of LNG facilities use (or are planning to use) electric drives for liquefaction, including two of the US facilities studied and the accelerated project planned in Mozambique. The electrified liquefaction plants in the US and Mozambique utilize power from the local grid to meet their energy requirements. In Canada, the gas-driven liquefaction plant also leverages electricity from a hydro-dominated system to supply power for its auxiliary energy needs. In contrast, most liquefaction plants today and in the other regions analyzed are gas-driven, with auxiliary energy supplied by the onsite power generation.
Flaring emissions in the US and Canada are derived from the S&P Global Upstream Enhanced Emissions Model, informed by regulatory reporting data from the US EPA Greenhouse Gas Reporting Protocol (GHGRP) and state-level sources. Flaring emissions for other locations are based on publicly available observed data from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) processed through the S&P Global Flare Identification Model. In all locations, flaring volumes are attributed to individual facilities and allocated to oil and gas co-product throughput on an energy basis.
Across all sources of supply and all countries, this study assesses the impact on lifecycle GHG emissions of potential improvements to supply chain methane emissions to varying degrees. Given the global focus on US methane emissions and the higher levels of publicly available measurement data, many domestic operators are focused on incremental improvement aimed at reaching industry targets and proposed regulatory thresholds.
It is expected that the reduction of methane emissions in all supply chains analyzed will be largely driven by voluntary commitments and end-market policies, such as the EU Methane Regulation introduced in June 2024. Although fundamental aspects of this regulation are not yet defined, upstream producers seeking to sell LNG into the EU will be required to comply with a maximum methane emissions limit. The measurement, reporting and verification initiatives applied by gas producers will be the crucial driver of compliance with the EU Methane Regulation and of significant methane emissions reduction.
If those non-US LNG projects supplying LNG to the EU were to meet the near-zero methane emission requirements, the GHG intensity of the entire non-US LNG response would average just over 71 gCO2e/MJ, 20% below our current midpoint estimate.
The US appears to already be making progress in this direction. High-frequency, high-resolution methane observation data in the US from the partnership between S&P Global and Insight M —a leading North American provider of flyover methane detection services— indicates that upstream efforts to reduce methane emissions are gaining traction. As Figure 8 shows, methane emissions from upstream oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin, which is a major supplier of feed gas to the incremental LNG exports evaluated, decreased by 28% in 2023 compared to 2022.
Figure 8. Evolution of US Oil and Gas Methane Intensities Based on TROPOMI and Insight M Measurements
%CH4 released / %CH4 in gas stream13
While our lifecycle intensity estimates use current TROPOMI-informed methane emissions, facility-attributed detection by Insight M allows a more granular understanding of trends within each play. Haynesville methane intensity, for instance, can be differentiated between horizontal wells producing from the Haynesville shale proper and older vertical wells targeting other formations. Haynesville shale production, the third largest source of feedstock gas for the impacted LNG facilities, seems to have already achieved methane rates close to the oil and gas industry’s near-zero methane target14 based on our analysis of Insight M data.
Similarly, based on well- and facility-specific attribution of flyover methane observation, we can identify diverging behaviors between operator types. Wells in US plays are classified by S&P Global upstream research from tier 1 (best) to tier 5 (worst) based on productivity quintiles. Flyover methane intensity is observed to vary by well tier. We assume a strong correlation between well tier and operator type, with the highest productivity wells assumed to be operated by global integrated oil companies and large US independent operators. These wells are also assumed to supply most of the feed gas to the LNG projects under analysis.
In a future where all producers selling gas to Europe successfully meet the near-zero methane emissions threshold, the average lifecycle GHG intensity of incremental US LNG projects would be reduced by 7% on average, increasing the difference with coal intensity from 65% to 77% for US LNG relative to coal (on a GWP100 basis) as shown in Figure 9.
Figure 9. Average Lifecycle GHG Intensity, Production to End Use
gCO2e/MJ, 100-yr GWP
Continued focus on methane reduction throughout the US LNG supply chain will be critical to maintaining a competitive advantage for US LNG in markets that have implemented or are considering implementing methane caps or carbon tariffs on LNG imports, such as Japan and South Korea.
This GHG analysis incorporates the best available data at the time of the study from a variety of sources.
For a full description of data sources used in this analysis, see the appendix.
Overall, the GHG intensity results of this analysis fall within the range of similar studies published in recent years.
Figure 10. GHG Intensity Benchmarking, S&P Global Study Compared to Similar Studies
gCO2e/MJ, 100-year GWP except where noted
1. The Abrahams (2015) and Howarth studies group upstream, processing, and transmission emissions into a single category, consolidated into ‘Upstream’ for this chart; 2. The Howarth study allocates all emissions to the gas stream instead of to all co-products on an energy basis. This study is also not explicit on a single destination market, but the results shown correspond to a 38-day trip; 3.The Rosselot study's results with allocation of all emissions to gas are 80 gCO2e/MJ for East Texas and 177 gCO2e/MJ for the Permian; 4. The Howarth study assumes coal is used domestically and excludes coal shipping; Note: Most of these studies use a functional unit of MWh of electricity generated or delivered. To enable comparisons with our study, all intensity results were re-expressed in MJ of fuel delivered to the plant, using the power plant efficiency factor quoted in the study. Where not disclosed, we considered a 55% efficiency for gas-fired combined cycle power plants and 40% for coal-fired plants.
Source: S&P Global Commodity Insights and published studies
© 2025 S&P Global
The lifecycle analysis done by S&P Global is informed by industry best practices and follows methodologies laid out by the S&P Global Center of Emissions Excellence. Our estimates are enhanced in several ways by the use of proprietary global E&P and LNG data, enhanced well-level emissions modeling in North American plays, and the best observed methane emissions data accessible to S&P Global within the timeframe of the study.
First, for each LNG facility under analysis, this study considers a weighted average GHG intensity in the upstream and shipping stages rather than analyzing a single source or individual pairs of LNG plant and destination market. For each US LNG plant, a gas pathing exercise leveraging proprietary models identifies current and expected physical flows of gas from each key basin and unconventional play. The upstream segment GHG intensity reflects an average of each key source of supply weighted by the gas volume attributed to each plant. Non-US LNG projects tend to be integrated with a single or a few large conventional gas fields, or source their gas from a single unconventional play.
Similarly, the LNG shipping intensity is a weighted average of all the typical routes to the destination markets served by each export facility (identified on the basis of current trade flows and known commercial arrangements). Several of the studies reviewed consider single-play gas sourcing, and only pairs of a single LNG terminal with a single destination market.
Second, our analysis is aligned with LCA best practices, informed by S&P Global Center of Emissions Excellence, and the approach followed by most academic studies in the allocation of GHG emissions to all co-products in each segment of the value chain on an energy basis. The energy content of the production flowing through each segment of the value chain changes as the mix of co-products changes due to separation of products, gas processing, losses and use of gas as fuel. For example, for a well producing oil and associated gas, upstream GHG emissions are allocated to the wellhead stream of oil, natural gas, and the natural gas liquids (NGLs) included in the gas, based on the energy content of each product. As natural gas production is separated from oil before going through the gathering systems, emissions from the gathering stage are allocated to the energy content of just the natural gas (and NGLs) stream. Other studies reviewed assign all emissions entirely to the natural gas stream, significantly overstating its GHG intensity.
Third, we are uniquely placed to derive an intensity of methane emissions by leveraging our best-in-class global upstream oil and gas infrastructure and production databases to normalize methane rates from satellite plume detection. We capture plumes detected by the various satellite sources used and attribute them to specific facilities on the corresponding segment of the oil and gas supply chain leveraging our E&P infrastructure database. We then assess plume durations (using the midpoint approach) to estimate total methane emission rates. Methane emissions by facility are then normalized using hydrocarbon production data for upstream facilities, or throughput data estimated using processing capacity of midstream and downstream facilities. This approach relies on the detailed asset-level data developed and published by S&P Global.
Lastly, while our headline results are based on current levels of methane intensity, we also assess the impact of potential improvements in methane emissions that would be driven by regulatory requirements such as the EU Methane Regulation and voluntary industry commitments such as the OGDC Charter in the coming decade(s). This approach reflects the impact of the efforts in the oil and gas industry in addressing methane emissions, and the relative uncertainty associated with that potential improvement over time.
While the intensity results from this analysis fall within the range of similar studies, the strength of this study lies in the combination of two key elements: detailed modeling of supply chain GHG emission intensities across multiple energy sources, and a thorough analysis of global energy market responses to halted US LNG exports developed in Phase 1. Whereas previous studies have examined either emissions or market dynamics in isolation, our integrated approach captures the interplay between supply chain emissions and real-world energy substitution patterns that consider the inelasticity of energy demand in the short and medium term. As a result, this report provides a detailed and realistic analysis of the impact of US LNG on global GHG emissions.
The Base Case of the US LNG industry is projected to create an average of 495,000 jobs and generate $1.3 trillion in GDP through 2040. Notably, 37% of jobs and 30% of GDP contributions will arise in non-producing states, impacting regions beyond the seven main producing states.
Phase 1 of S&P Global’s study of the role of US LNG exports in the US economy detailed the historical contributions of US LNG exports to date, projected those contributions out to 2040 based on known LNG-related investments ("US LNG base case") and assessed how an extended halt of LNG exports could affect the national economy ("US LNG extended halt scenario"). Phase 2 in turn focuses on this industry's economic contributions by state and congressional district.
As LNG exports continue to transform America’s trade outlook, this analysis provides both a state-by-state and congressional-district breakdown of the economic contributions of the US LNG base case and the extended halt scenario. This study illustrates not only the jobs and revenues associated with incremental gas liquefaction capacity development, but also provides a view of how the broader LNG value chain and supply chain are being shaped to optimize the economic opportunity associated with US LNG exports. The supply chain requirements are broad across the industrial mix including construction, manufacturing, logistics, IT and services.
Figure 11. Growth in the US LNG Export Industry Will Utilize Extended Supply Chains that Involve Both Producing and Non-producing States
To further describe the considerable state-level economic impact of US LNG exports, it is important to place these federal results within the context of the national-level findings. We present below an overview of the national-level impact analysis completed in Phase 1:
The remarkable growth of the US LNG exports sector is enabled by significant investments across the full extended value chain, from upstream exploration and production to pipelines and liquefaction activities. Since most of the technology, machinery & equipment, and know-how are homegrown, an overwhelming majority (over 90%) of every dollar spent throughout the supply chain remains in the United States. Furthermore, considering that LNG's extended value chain spreads across multiple states beyond core gas producing areas, the overall derived economic benefits extend to many non-producing states as well.
The state analysis framework was established as a system of linked state economies. As a result, the sourcing of inputs for the US LNG export value chain impacts states that are outside of the producing states. For example, the development of a liquefaction plant in Louisiana may rely on bank, financial and insurance services in New York (a non-producing state) and professional services primarily in Texas (a producing state). Capturing these connections highlights their indirect supply chain economic contribution. Furthermore, the economic multiplier includes the expenditure-induced impact that results from workers’ direct and indirect spending of their wages, and the follow-on supply chain effects.
Key State-level Findings
Economic Impact Analysis at the Congressional District Level
At the congressional district level, the economic contributions will be concentrated in the districts with significant upstream investment and operating expenses. Thus, the economic contributions will mainly accrue to the congressional districts within and around the Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Utica and Marcellus plays. As deeper investment will occur in these plays, the economic contributions will be even more pronounced in those congressional districts.
Key Definitions
Producing states are defined as those that are producing LNG (liquefaction facilities) or are part of LNG value chain in terms of upstream activities. The seven main producing states are Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. States with minimal expected future development – such as Maryland and Georgia – were classified as 'non-producing states', despite having existing LNG facilities.
Non-producing states are mutually exclusive to the producing states but will have an important contribution to the supply chain. These states, depending on their industrial mix and strength, will support the producing states in terms of required commodities, products, and services. States like Pennsylvania and Illinois will be key to provide the producing states with steel, fabricated products, machinery and equipment, respectively.
Regional Economic Contribution Analysis
Analysis of the US LNG export development and its contribution to the US regional economies was conducted using a top-down/bottom-up approach. The contribution was assessed separately for direct, indirect, and induced contributions defined as follows:
Although this phase of the study was performed on a state-by-state basis, the supply chain network of US LNG export between states was accounted for. It is widely acknowledged that the industrial bases of states such as Oklahoma and New Mexico cannot provide the full range of services, commodities and technology required by the US LNG export value chain. In fact, these states have seen considerable inter-state trade with Texas, Illinois, Michigan, California, and other states. Our methodology and model have accounted for this through a framework that has the US LNG export value chain activity relying significantly on the purchasing patterns outside of the producing states to support the industry.
To summarize the findings across the states, the results are presented in two distinct groups—producing states and non-producing states—across all major economic indicators.
Figure 12. Average Annual Jobs Supported in the Base Case
Annual average direct, indirect and induced jobs, 2025 – 2040
While the $938 billion of cumulative direct capital and operating expenditures will be focused on projects within the seven producing states, the follow-on indirect and induced effects will result in 37% of the jobs going to non-producing states.
Figure 13. State-level Distribution of Jobs, Base Case
Average annual jobs, 2025 – 2040
On an absolute level, the distribution of jobs in non-producing states will show a 'halo effect' around producing states. Producing states like Texas and Louisiana will rely on states with relevant supply chain industrial mix (Illinois) and proximity for ease of access and transportation (Arkansas). When results are normalized—such as with GDP per household in the figure above—the proportional economic impacts are more widespread.
Figure 14. State-level Distribution of GDP Per Capita, Base Case
Cumulative dollars of GDP per capita 2025 – 2040
The impacts by congressional district were derived using two integrated processes. First, direct US LNG upstream, pipeline, storage, and export locations were determined using energy team inputs on upstream, midstream, and liquefaction activities, and the direct impact was funneled to those target geographies. Second, using a business demography dataset and a gravity model, mix and proximity of relevant industrial sectors were integrated with state results to derive the impact on congressional districts.
The following two maps show the two major clusters within the US LNG value chain—the Southwest and the Midwest/Mid-Atlantic. As expected, congressional districts with major upstream plays—Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Utica, and Marcellus—will have major economic implications.
Figure 15. Jobs Supported by Congressional District: Southwestern Cluster
Average: 2025-2040
Figure 16. Jobs Supported by Congressional District: Midwest/Mid-Atlantic Cluster
Average: 2025-2040
Upstream investment in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Haynesville will lead to stronger wages per household in the Southwestern cluster.
Figure 17. Congressional Districts Most Benefited are in Areas with the Highest Direct US LNG Value Chain Activity, but Gains are Distributed Throughout the US
Units: cumulative GDP per capita, 2025 — 2040, in thousands of real 2024 dollars
On its current trajectory, the US LNG Export industry will experience cumulative capital and operating expenditures exceeding $938 billion over the 16-year period from 2025 through 2040. These investments will stimulate economic contributions across the entire US economy, well beyond the seven producing states. Integrated multi-state supply chain dynamics will lead to about one-third of the jobs and GDP contributions accruing to non-producing states. Indeed, as many jobs will be supported in the aggregate non-producing states as supported in Texas.
On the congressional district level, the economic contributions will concentrate in districts with either (1) natural gas production and liquefaction activities or (2) businesses that are part of the extended supply chains serving the LNG Export industry. Consider the normalized economic metric of GDP per capita. Across the seven producing states, the average GDP per capita impact is $13,173. Thirty five of the 86 congressional districts in producing states will post even higher GDP per capita than this level, indicating a concentration of economic activity and value generation in these districts. The average GDP per capita impact for non-producing states is $1,391, with 115 out of 350 congressional districts exceeding this level.
Under the 'Extended Halt' Scenario assumptions, the non-producing states will bear approximately one-third of the economic contributions at risk. Thus, while the current trajectory of LNG exports will deliver positive economic benefits across the United States, an extended halt will trigger negative impacts that are felt both within and beyond the producing states.
The Marcellus & Utica formations in the Northeast have ample low-cost gas reserves, enough to supply the nation for about 17 years, or the Northeast region itself for 77 years at current demand levels. Pipeline constraints are driving prices in Boston, Chicago, and New York City up 160% above average. Expanding pipeline capacity by 6 Bcf/d could save $76 billion by 2040.
While the extensive US natural gas resource base is more than adequate to support growth in LNG exports, obstacles still exist to developing the pipeline infrastructure which would best capture this export growth opportunity. Expansions within states, not subject to US federal permitting jurisdiction, have occurred in a largely timely manner, unlocking the Haynesville and Permian resources and enabling the development of the gas export sector to date. However, pipeline expansions crossing state boundaries, subject to federal jurisdiction, have often faced delays, discouraging even potentially highly economic pipeline projects.
This section in the Phase 2 report analyzes potential benefits to consumers of potential changes allowing pipeline development to occur in a timely manner out of the lowest-cost dry gas production basins in North America, the Marcellus and Utica shales comprising a vast (over 600 Tcf) resource base across the states of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio – and even beyond. This huge resource base remains constrained by pipeline exit capacity to markets currently and remains so throughout S&P’s Base Case forecast as a result of the ongoing political and environmental opposition to building new interstate pipeline capacity in the US.
S&P uses the Gas Pipeline Competition Model, a third-party (RBAC Corp.) model which optimizes flows across a detailed representation of the North American natural gas pipeline grid, including pipelines in the US, Canada and Mexico. S&P develops its own proprietary inputs, including forecast production across hundreds of individual supply areas and demand outlooks by sector for each state and region. This model optimizes flows while minimizing transport costs across all pipeline options available in the model, and the result is gas pricing differentials (“basis”) across the North American continent consistent with S&P’s overall forecast for production and demand. This model is a midstream industry standard and has been used on behalf of S&P’s (and predecessor organizations’) clients since the mid-1990s.
Increasing pipeline capacity between a supply area and a market area, all else equal, will increase the options for transportation services, reducing overall transport costs and thus reducing “basis” and delivered natural gas prices across that transport path. Unlocking the Marcellus and Utica shales involves assuming a certain number and capacity of pipelines being constructed which are not otherwise in S&P’s Base Case forecast. To develop this set of pipeline additions, we considered past developments and proposals which indicate market interest, and our own outlooks for market needs. The resulting additions in the Northeast Pipeline Expansion Case include:
These expansions are assumed to occur over the 2028-2031 period, allowing time for more standard permitting processes and construction to occur. They are illustrated in Figure 18 below:
Figure 18. Illustrative Pipeline Expansions from the Marcellus and Utica
S&P has also analyzed the effects on the benchmark Henry Hub natural gas price of adding this 6 Bcf/d of incremental capacity and the resulting additional low-cost supplies in the Northeast Pipeline Expansion Case, which displace an equivalent volume of production from higher-cost production areas including the Haynesville play in Louisiana and Texas, as well as multiple other plays across Texas, Oklahoma, and the Rockies. Overall demand was held constant for simplicity, and this analysis was conducted on a monthly basis, accounting for higher consumption levels and reduced pricing volatility in winter months.
The impact on the Henry Hub price of an additional 6 Bcf/d of lower-cost resources, offset by reduction in more expensive plays, was a reduction of approximately $0.20/MMBtu in real terms over the 2028 – 2040 period. For delivered gas costs, consumers throughout each region benefit as the pipeline expansions reduce the gas price at major wholesale trading index points within each region.
The average annual price difference between S&P’s Base Case outlook and our Northeast Pipeline Expansion Case at each index point are multiplied across all demand expected in each region, on a monthly basis, to estimate overall cost savings. Savings in the winter are greater as winter pricing volatility is reduced, and these savings occur across higher winter consumption levels as well, especially in northern states. These delivered costs to consumers, especially in the Northeast US, are much more significantly reduced as the vast low-cost resource potential of the Marcellus and Utica shales is brought to bear through these pipeline expansions.
In the table below, capital costs are compared to the delivered cost savings less incremental operational expenditures (Opex) incurred to operate the expansions across each corridor of assumed pipeline investment. Additional savings across other regions (the West, for example) from the small reductions in the Henry Hub gas price are also likely but are not included below.
Figure 19. Capital Costs Versus Delivered Cost Savings Less Opex for Consumers in Destination Regions
Real 2024 $
Notably, the $76B total savings are across gas consuming sectors. Cumulative residential savings amount to $15B, and in addition, gas consumers in the power, industrial and commercial sectors would realize $27B, $22B and $12B in savings, respectively.
Cost savings are heavily concentrated in the Northeast US (New York/New Jersey and New England), where pipeline expansions have the largest impact on wholesale gas prices. With only approximately 30% of total estimated capital cost of all pipeline expansions occurring into the Northeast, average cost reductions of more than $1.00/MMBtu across the two regions results in New York/New Jersey and New England consumers capturing over 40% of all cost reductions associated with unlocking the Marcellus. Even accounting for ongoing pipeline operating costs, these regions’ consumers would experience significant cost savings for both gas and electricity were these pipeline expansions to occur. In addition, these savings are calculated under assumed normal weather conditions for each month, not under extreme cold and the extreme prices that often result, as occurred this past winter and others before.
Savings in other regions are much more moderate, with delivered gas costs driven largely by the reduction in the Henry Hub price. Even so, consumers in the Southeast and Midwest benefit on a net basis from these pipeline expansions. Consumers in the Gulf Coast would also benefit largely by the reduction in the Henry Hub price, and the large capital expense of expansions to that market make any net consumer benefit unclear. However, consumers are unlikely to pay for expansions toward the Gulf Coast. Instead, Appalachian producers are the most likely underwriters as they have been to date, paying for access to fair market value in the largest natural gas market in the world, one in which LNG exports offer significant growth potential.
This appendix outlines the methodologies for estimating GHG emission across the LNG system, domestic and piped import natural gas, coal, oil, and nuclear and renewable supply chains used in this study. This methodology is based on emission estimation approaches employed by S&P Global’s Center of Emissions Excellence, as well as various estimation tools including Upstream Solutions (including Vantage upstream field economics and GHG emissions), and CI Consulting. For regions not yet covered by these groups but relevant to the study as potential new sources of LNG supply, CI Consulting has applied the same approach in close collaboration with internal experts.16
For the purpose of analyzing emissions across the supply chain for each fuel, the flow from source to destination was modeled. For US LNG this includes the flow from upstream source to LNG facility, then on to destination market. These flows were determined through a detailed pathing analysis based on current and expected physical flows and have been calibrated using expert opinion from S&P Global gas analysts.
The functional unit of this lifecycle assessment is 1 MJ of each energy source that makes up the global energy response described in Phase 1 (LNG, domestic and piped import natural gas, coal, oil, and nuclear and renewables) delivered and used in the impacted destination markets. This serves as the denominator for the GHG intensity calculation.
We use an energy-based emissions intensity in gCO2e/MJ of product rather than on a mass or volume basis to remain uniform across each segment of the supply chain and to allow for accurate comparison across fuel types. The energy basis in MJ for the gas value chain is based on the lower heating value (LHV) of the dry gas that flows into the liquefaction plant.
The energy efficiency of the end use (e.g. gas vs. coal power plant efficiency) was considered in the global energy balance model used in Phase 1. In Phase 2, the quantity of each fuel is taken as given, and therefore GHG impacts are compared on a delivered basis, not accounting for differences in the efficiency of end use (e.g., power plant heat rates).
For sources directly producing electricity (such as renewables), emissions intensities originally expressed in grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt-hour (gCO2e/kWh) were converted to an energy equivalency of gCO2e/MJ using the conversion factor of 1 kWh = 3.6 MJ.
For each supply chain analyzed, the emissions intensity of every segment (expressed in gCO2e/MJ) is multiplied by that segment's energy throughput. In the case of the gas and LNG value chains, these emissions are apportioned to the dry gas that flows into the liquefaction facility using an energy ratio. For example, to estimate the GHG emissions intensity of delivered LNG, each segment of the lifecycle is estimated separately with energy losses through each segment accounted for.
Figure 20. LNG Product Life-cycle Example Broken Down by Segment
The total carbon intensity across the LNG value chain up to the regasification point may be added up using the following equation:
Where,
gCO2e represents the absolute emissions allocated to natural gas of each segment of the value chain,
MJNG represents the energy content of the natural gas throughput of that segment.
Treatment of Co-Products
Crude oil and gas are typically co-produced at the wellhead and there is variability in the liquids content of all gas streams produced. Some have a large amount of NGLs (ethane, propane, butane) and higher carbon content liquids, often characterized as condensates.
When accounting for the GHG intensity of the dry marketable natural gas, emissions need to be apportioned to just the energy content of the gas supply chain. This is done by applying an energy ratio to the emissions at each segment of the supply chain.
The energy ratio is defined as:
Where,
MJX represents the energy content of each product's throughput in that segment.
The energy ratio changes throughout the value chain. In the beginning (Segment 1 of Figure 19), co-products of natural gas, NGLs and crude oil are produced so all the products must be accounted for in the energy content of the stream. After production, oil is separated from the rich gas and the rich gas is gathered and subsequently processed (Segment 2 of Figure 19). After processing, dry gas is collected, stored and transported to liquefaction facilities and LNG is transported further overseas. For the transportation and shipment segments and beyond, no emissions allocation to co-products is needed as all emissions are associated with marketable natural gas or LNG (Segment 3 of Figure 19).
Failure to follow the standard lifecycle approach of allocating emissions between co-products based on energy content leads to a significant overestimation of gas GHG intensity. As seen in the table below, most studies surveyed align with the energy co-allocation approach.
Table 1. Academic Studies Surveyed and their Main Parameters.
This analysis primarily focuses on the emissions associated with CO2 and CH4, which represent the majority of emissions and associated impacts from the LNG and coal supply chains. This study utilizes the global warming potentials (GWP) reported in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). For this work, both the 100-year and 20-year GWPs are used to convert emissions to a carbon dioxide equivalent basis to align with the regulatory reporting requirements for the US and Canada.
Table 2. 100-year and 20-year AR6 Global Warming Potentials of CH4 and N2O
Considering a 20-year GWP emphasizes the relative impact of methane emissions on lifecycle intensity differentials across the various fuels, as seen below (compared to the 100-yr GWP intensities shown above in Figure 6).
Figure 21. Supply Chain Lifecycle GHG Intensities of LNG, Oil, and Coal by Supplier, Excluding End Use
gCO2e/MJ, 20-year GWP
This study analyzes each segment of the LNG supply chain, from initial exploration and well development, through production, processing, transmission, and liquefaction, to shipping, and finally to end use.
Figure 22. LNG Supply Chain Segments Analyzed in this Study
For each LNG project impacted by the US LNG export 'pause', the project team identified the associated upstream assets/plays that supply the facility. Given that different components of the supply chain are applicable when sourcing from unconventional versus conventional resources and for associated versus non-associated gas, and the variation in data availability associated with different countries, each LNG supply chain is analyzed according to the following approaches..
Emissions from gas production feeding the relevant LNG projects in the US, Canada, and Argentina from unconventional resources are modeled based on a combination of data sources. These include measurement-informed methane emissions estimates, as well as flaring and combustion emissions intensities derived from well type curves based on well production and emissions data
Figure 23. Primary Data Sources by Supply Chain Segment for Unconventional Gas
1. TROPOMI estimates developed by S&P Global Center of Emissions Excellence and S&P Global Data Science team; 2 Liquefaction methane emission factor based on GHGSat and literature; 3 Leveraging average energy factors when no specific project data is available
Source: S&P Global Commodity Insights
© 2025 S&P Global
For all other countries in this analysis, natural gas supplying the LNG plants is sourced from conventional resources. These projects are analyzed through a different combination of data sources, as shown below.
Figure 24. Primary Data Sources by Supply Chain Segment for Conventional Gas
1. Liquefaction methane emission factor based on GHGSat and literature; 2. Leveraging average energy factors when no specific project data is available
Source: S&P Global Commodity Insights
© 2025 S&P Global
Additional data sources are used for the analysis of the coal and oil supply chains.
Figure 25. Primary Data Sources by Supply Chain Segment for Oil and Coal Supply Chains
Methane emission estimates incorporate both vented and fugitive emissions across the LNG supply chain, as well as coal mine methane associated with coal extraction. As with flaring, observational data is prioritized when frequent and reliable measured data is obtained. For other locations, where observed methane data is less certain due to limited access, we leveraged literature, reported data, and emission factor-based estimates to define methane ranges.
In the US as well as in other jurisdictions, existing regulations like the EPA GHGRP require companies to estimate and report methane emissions from individual components. Component-level inventories that rely on default emission factors fail to provide both accurate and precise estimates of emissions. On a national scale, several recent empirical studies of US emissions suggest that the GHGRP methane values are inaccurate, as they significantly underestimate production emissions by up to 50% and lack precision17.
Besides the common use of emitting equipment, such as pneumatic devices and storage tanks, these inaccuracies are partly due to the unpredictable nature of abnormal process emissions, which include high and unintended emissions events such as equipment malfunctions18.
Methane Intensity Expression
Based on the S&P Global Center of Emissions Excellence methodology, methane emissions intensity is expressed as methane emissions (in energy basis) divided by methane content of the throughput, with marketable gas being the common denominator across the supply chain. This method allocates methane emissions across all co-products within each value chain segment, aligning with industry best practices of co-product allocation. This is aligned with the Natural Gas Sustainability Initiative (NGSI) protocol for production segment. Given the lack of detailed information for gas processing, the approach differs from NGSI as it uses an energy ratio whereas NGSI specifies specific process level allocation between different gas processing units.
OGCI defines the near-zero methane intensity target of 0.20%19in cubic meter of all methane emitted per cubic meter of gas marketed at the point of sale. The calculation used does not allocate to all co-products an energy basis given its exclusion in the denominator. While the target is useful for gas-rich plays/basins, it is unfair towards basins rich in liquids. Therefore, we define an energy-allocated near-zero 0.20% intensity across all plays/fields.
Measurement-informed Estimates and Methane Ranges
Methane emission observation sources used in this study differ across the regions under analysis as does the quality of observations. Two sources of satellite observation are available in some regions, in which case the methane range rate used is a combination of both sources.
Where observed methane data is not available for some of the regions under analysis, this study uses analogues for the relevant segment of the supply chain based on Sentinel-2 emission intensities derived from observations in countries with similar types of O&G operations and expected methane emission behavior. For countries such as Norway, the range is based on company disclosure with limited variability given the strong regulatory pressure and record of methane measurement and control by operators in the country.
Additionally, other resources were assessed for international methane emissions across the O&G value chain to be considered:
All the available methane intensity data from the various sources was then expressed in the same basis and ranges were determined for our analysis. Methane emissions were estimated for the minimum, maximum and midpoint of the range in each area, as shown in the figure below.
Figure 26. International Methane Emissions Benchmarking, Production to Gas Processing Intensity for relevant basin in each country, intensity in %CH4 released / %CH4 in gas stream23
1. Although no satellite measurement was available for Norway in our study, the range is based on company disclosure with limited variability given the strong regulatory pressure and record of methane measurement and control by operators in the country; 2. IEA methane Tracker 2024 normalized with S&P Global O&G production data per country; 3. Average of US TROPOMI measurements with a methane scaling factor from IEA; 4. Average estimates at the country level; 5. For countries where no measurement data is available, we include the average intensity for upstream derived from Sentinel-2 observations to determine the uncertainty range.
Source: S&P Global Commodity Insights leveraging TROPOMI, GHGSat, and Sentinel- 2 observations; academic research (papers listed in appendix); and IEA’s Global Methane Tracker
© 2025 S&P Global
The following figure summarizes the midpoint estimate for the impacted US LNG projects and each source of gas and LNG in the global response analyzed.
Figure 27. Midpoint Methane Intensity by Value Chain
Intensity for relevant basin in each country, %CH4 released / %CH4 in gas stream
The variability in methane intensity of US LNG projects from the average is limited due to the blending of gas from different sources. Although the differences between individual US plays can be much larger, it is assumed that the LNG facilities analyzed draw gas from a combination of production areas, which reduces the differences between facilities. The variability of midpoint estimates is much greater for the global energy response. While midpoint estimates for some of these projects are in line or below the average for US LNG facilities, most projects have higher values. Estimates for new LNG projects in Argentina, Mozambique and for domestic supply in China are 17% higher than estimates for US LNG plants. The Russian LNG project in Western Siberia and gas exports via pipelines to China from Eastern Siberia average 51% higher, while new LNG projects in Oman, Indonesia and pipeline exports from Algeria to Europe can average over 125% higher than US LNG plants.
Figure 28. Upstream Methane Intensity (% of gas produced)
Table 3. Overview of Global Methane Emission Studies Considered
Methane Intensity Estimates Derived from Satellite Observed Plume Rates
First, all plume observations were attributed to the closest upstream oil and gas asset or infrastructure. Assets were categorized as either LNG plants, gas plants, pipelines, or upstream based on known asset data from EDIN. The upstream segment includes storage infrastructure, wells, and fields.
Second, plume duration was estimated for assets with adequate plume and null observations using the midpoint method. For non-observed plumes under the threshold duration was estimated based on typical leak durations for similar assets and similar size plumes. The midpoint method estimates duration using the midpoints between a leak observation and an adjacent null observation (i.e. no leak). As shown in Figure 28, a January 1 null observation followed by a February 1 leak observation then a March 1 null would result in a roughly 30-day leak duration assumption. Plume duration estimates results are summarized in Table 3. Average leak duration results for observed.
Figure 29. Illustration of the Midpoint Method for Leak Duration Estimation
Leak duration using the midpoint method is computed by the following equation: