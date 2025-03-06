The lifecycle analysis done by S&P Global is informed by industry best practices and follows methodologies laid out by the S&P Global Center of Emissions Excellence. Our estimates are enhanced in several ways by the use of proprietary global E&P and LNG data, enhanced well-level emissions modeling in North American plays, and the best observed methane emissions data accessible to S&P Global within the timeframe of the study.

First, for each LNG facility under analysis, this study considers a weighted average GHG intensity in the upstream and shipping stages rather than analyzing a single source or individual pairs of LNG plant and destination market. For each US LNG plant, a gas pathing exercise leveraging proprietary models identifies current and expected physical flows of gas from each key basin and unconventional play. The upstream segment GHG intensity reflects an average of each key source of supply weighted by the gas volume attributed to each plant. Non-US LNG projects tend to be integrated with a single or a few large conventional gas fields, or source their gas from a single unconventional play.

Similarly, the LNG shipping intensity is a weighted average of all the typical routes to the destination markets served by each export facility (identified on the basis of current trade flows and known commercial arrangements). Several of the studies reviewed consider single-play gas sourcing, and only pairs of a single LNG terminal with a single destination market.

Second, our analysis is aligned with LCA best practices, informed by S&P Global Center of Emissions Excellence, and the approach followed by most academic studies in the allocation of GHG emissions to all co-products in each segment of the value chain on an energy basis. The energy content of the production flowing through each segment of the value chain changes as the mix of co-products changes due to separation of products, gas processing, losses and use of gas as fuel. For example, for a well producing oil and associated gas, upstream GHG emissions are allocated to the wellhead stream of oil, natural gas, and the natural gas liquids (NGLs) included in the gas, based on the energy content of each product. As natural gas production is separated from oil before going through the gathering systems, emissions from the gathering stage are allocated to the energy content of just the natural gas (and NGLs) stream. Other studies reviewed assign all emissions entirely to the natural gas stream, significantly overstating its GHG intensity.

Third, we are uniquely placed to derive an intensity of methane emissions by leveraging our best-in-class global upstream oil and gas infrastructure and production databases to normalize methane rates from satellite plume detection. We capture plumes detected by the various satellite sources used and attribute them to specific facilities on the corresponding segment of the oil and gas supply chain leveraging our E&P infrastructure database. We then assess plume durations (using the midpoint approach) to estimate total methane emission rates. Methane emissions by facility are then normalized using hydrocarbon production data for upstream facilities, or throughput data estimated using processing capacity of midstream and downstream facilities. This approach relies on the detailed asset-level data developed and published by S&P Global.

Lastly, while our headline results are based on current levels of methane intensity, we also assess the impact of potential improvements in methane emissions that would be driven by regulatory requirements such as the EU Methane Regulation and voluntary industry commitments such as the OGDC Charter in the coming decade(s). This approach reflects the impact of the efforts in the oil and gas industry in addressing methane emissions, and the relative uncertainty associated with that potential improvement over time.

While the intensity results from this analysis fall within the range of similar studies, the strength of this study lies in the combination of two key elements: detailed modeling of supply chain GHG emission intensities across multiple energy sources, and a thorough analysis of global energy market responses to halted US LNG exports developed in Phase 1. Whereas previous studies have examined either emissions or market dynamics in isolation, our integrated approach captures the interplay between supply chain emissions and real-world energy substitution patterns that consider the inelasticity of energy demand in the short and medium term. As a result, this report provides a detailed and realistic analysis of the impact of US LNG on global GHG emissions.