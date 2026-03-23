Climate Adaptation’s Importance; the Electrotech Age; and WPC Preview

Energy Transition & Sustainability

US power producers face the challenge of meeting growing energy demand while preparing for how climate change will affect their assets. Many companies are engaging in adaptation and resilience efforts to prepare for the physical effects of climate change. In the absence of adaptation, our analysis shows that utilities could incur nearly $68 billion in annual financial impact from climate physical risks by 2040, rising to about $77 billion by 2050.

Despite these projections, some companies have yet to disclose their plans to adapt to physical climate risks. Nearly one-third of planned US power generation capacity is being developed by companies that lack an adaptation plan, making a significant portion of the US’ energy expansion more vulnerable to climate risk.

This report is part of S&P Global’s Look Forward: Energy Futures, a collection of research on a world of rising energy demand, expanding supply and intensifying strategic competition.