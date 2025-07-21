Converting Footsteps into Electricity; CoreWeave Revenue to Boom; and Asian Oil Firms Counter Tariffs

Energy Transition & Sustainability

London-based Pavegen makes triangular floor tiles that convert kinetic energy from footsteps into electricity. The company's technology has been installed in airports, schools, dance floors and stadiums in more than 40 countries.

Laurence Kemball-Cook, founder and CEO of Pavegen, joined “EnergyCents” podcast hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the idea behind converting footsteps into renewable energy and how Pavegen is embarking on a fresh funding round as it positions itself for scale within the smart-city sector.