Converting Footsteps into Electricity; CoreWeave Revenue to Boom; and Asian Oil Firms Counter Tariffs

Daily Update — July 21, 2025
Today is Monday, July 21, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
London-based Pavegen makes triangular floor tiles that convert kinetic energy from footsteps into electricity. The company's technology has been installed in airports, schools, dance floors and stadiums in more than 40 countries.
Laurence Kemball-Cook, founder and CEO of Pavegen, joined “EnergyCents” podcast hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the idea behind converting footsteps into renewable energy and how Pavegen is embarking on a fresh funding round as it positions itself for scale within the smart-city sector.
Artificial Intelligence
CoreWeave, a datacenter operator specializing in graphics processing unit clusters, is emerging as a central player in the AI sector. As enterprises ramp up investment in AI infrastructure, analysts expect CoreWeave’s revenue to more than double in 2025 to $5 billion, before climbing to $11.6 billion in 2026, according to Visible Alpha consensus estimates. Visible Alpha is a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
CoreWeave has rapidly expanded its customer base beyond early anchor partner Microsoft, securing long-term contracts with OpenAI, NVIDIA, Meta, Alphabet, IBM and Cohere. To support this expansion, the company is significantly scaling up its infrastructure.
Global Trade
Several state-run Asian oil companies are exploring increased purchases of US crude to offset the impact of US tariffs. However, most private sector refiners said that refining economics will remain their primary consideration in feedstock procurement, taking precedence over diplomatic factors.
To mitigate the impact of US tariffs, which range from 25% to 36%, key Asian economies such as Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand are negotiating with the US to gain more favorable terms and preserve trade relations.