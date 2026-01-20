US REITs' Green Bond Offerings; Insights Into CES 2026; and Asian Nickel Market

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Green bond issuance by US equity real estate investment trusts slowed in 2025, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. During the year, US REITs raised $3.29 billion from green bond offerings, a 22.6% decline from $4.25 billion in 2024. The 2025 total is also a significant drop from the peak in 2021, when REITs raised $14.38 billion.

Since 2018, 25 US REITs have collected nearly $44.30 billion in proceeds through green bonds. Digital Realty Trust has been the leading issuer, raising $8.65 billion. Equinix follows closely with nearly $8.44 billion raised.