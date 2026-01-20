US REITs' Green Bond Offerings; Insights Into CES 2026; and Asian Nickel Market

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — January 20, 2026
Today is Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and here's your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Green bond issuance by US equity real estate investment trusts slowed in 2025, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. During the year, US REITs raised $3.29 billion from green bond offerings, a 22.6% decline from $4.25 billion in 2024. The 2025 total is also a significant drop from the peak in 2021, when REITs raised $14.38 billion.
Since 2018, 25 US REITs have collected nearly $44.30 billion in proceeds through green bonds. Digital Realty Trust has been the leading issuer, raising $8.65 billion. Equinix follows closely with nearly $8.44 billion raised.
Artificial Intelligence
In this episode of the "MediaTalk" podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence's Neil Barbour and Stefan Modrich joined host Mike Reynolds to discuss insights from CES 2026. The duo delved into the advancements in robotics and AI showcased at the consumer tech event, including robots capable of serving coffee, playing ping pong and snapping Polaroid photos. Despite these innovations, Barbour and Modrich questioned the readiness of these robots for home use, citing concerns over speed, dexterity and accuracy.
The regulatory landscape for AI was also examined, covering the implications of the AI executive order and federal preemption of state law, as well as how these policies will affect tech giants such as NVIDIA, particularly in international trade and semiconductor supply chains.
Energy & Commodities
Despite Indonesia's efforts to limit mining production, the Asian nickel market is expected to remain under pressure in the first quarter of 2026 due to oversupply. Additionally, market participants anticipate limited demand growth for nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries due to a shift toward nickel-free lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, which are typically less costly to produce.
S&P Global Energy CERA projects that the nickel market will remain in surplus by 179,000 metric tons through 2026, before transitioning to a deficit of 2,000 metric tons by 2032.
This report is part of the S&P Global Energy Metals Trade Review series, which delves into datasets and key trends in iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper, alumina, cobalt, lithium, nickel, and steel and scrap. The series also explores forecasts for the next few months, from supply and demand shifts to new arbitrages and quality spread fluctuations.
From the data center boom powering AI-driven growth to global credit conditions, the energy transition, supply chain dynamics, and shifting geopolitics and policy, stay up to date with S&P Global’s latest 2026 outlooks.
