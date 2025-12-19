European Biodiesel Dynamics; Light-vehicle Production Forecast; and Leveraged Finance, CLO Trends

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — Decemeber 19, 2025
Today is Friday, December 19, 2025, and here's your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The European biodiesel market is closely monitoring the rollout of the EU's Renewable Energy Directive III, especially as Germany and the Netherlands plan to end double-counting incentives for advanced biofuels in 2026. This shift could boost demand for first-generation biodiesel, sources told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.
The elimination of double-counting also creates a bullish outlook for renewable diesel in 2026. Its substitute, used cooking oil methyl ester, is expected to maintain its appeal as a cost-effective alternative amid elevated costs for hydrotreated vegetable oil and tighter regulations.
With EU member states setting more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, advanced feedstocks such as food waste oil, tall oil and soapstock acid oil are gaining attention. When selecting feedstocks, market participants must weigh GHG savings against economic considerations.
Automotives
As 2025 ends, the global auto industry continues to navigate evolving US trade policies and regional market conditions. While most tariff expectations remain unchanged, automakers are distributing costs worldwide and refining their product portfolios to minimize consumer price increases. US-based manufacturers in particular benefit from relaxed emissions standards and the lack of a need for regulatory credit purchases, which supports more stable pricing.
The December forecast update reflects generally positive changes, with significant upgrades in Greater China due to robust exports and in North America due to strong demand. Regional production outlooks vary. Overall, export momentum, policy changes and inventory management are the key factors influencing forecasts for 2026.
Private Markets
What's driving European leveraged finance and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) markets as we head into 2026? In this year-end episode of the "Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered" podcast, S&P Global Ratings' Marta Stojanova joined hosts Hina Shoeb and Sandeep Chana to discuss the latest market developments.
Tune in to explore major themes shaping the market, including:
The podcast delivers advanced insights into corporate credits, CLOs and leveraged finance transactions, focusing on notable features observed in corporate credits and the sectors to which CLOs are exposed. For more episodes of the podcast, click here.
The next edition of the Daily Update will be published Tuesday, January 6.
