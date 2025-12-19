European Biodiesel Dynamics; Light-vehicle Production Forecast; and Leveraged Finance, CLO Trends

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The European biodiesel market is closely monitoring the rollout of the EU's Renewable Energy Directive III, especially as Germany and the Netherlands plan to end double-counting incentives for advanced biofuels in 2026. This shift could boost demand for first-generation biodiesel, sources told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.

The elimination of double-counting also creates a bullish outlook for renewable diesel in 2026. Its substitute, used cooking oil methyl ester, is expected to maintain its appeal as a cost-effective alternative amid elevated costs for hydrotreated vegetable oil and tighter regulations.

With EU member states setting more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, advanced feedstocks such as food waste oil, tall oil and soapstock acid oil are gaining attention. When selecting feedstocks, market participants must weigh GHG savings against economic considerations.