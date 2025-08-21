China Increases Trade with Global South; Corporate Sustainability in Malaysia; and Security Responses to AI

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — August 21, 2025
Today is Thursday, August 21, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
Leading Chinese firms have increasingly headed to the Global South in response to the rise of US tariffs on Chinese goods since 2018. S&P Global expects this trend to continue as Chinese companies look to diversify sales and expand to markets with stronger growth prospects than at home.
Trade between China and the Global South, which includes most of the developing world, has grown rapidly. In 2024, China exported $1.6 trillion of goods to these regions, over 50% more than to the US and Western Europe combined. Booming trade has helped secure Chinese firms’ access to these markets. On average, China’s trade with its top 20 trading partners in the Global South amounts to nearly 20% of these countries’ GDP.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, S&P Global Sustainable1 brings you the latest in our special series featuring major pension funds around the world.
We sat down with Shahida Jaffar, head of corporate sustainability at Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund, which was established in 1951. It had about 1.31 trillion Malaysian ringgit, or $310 billion, in total investment assets and more than 16 million members as of June 30.
Artificial Intelligence
The annual “security summer camp,” comprising the Black Hat and DefCon conferences, recently concluded. S&P Global Market Intelligence’s security analyst team, Scott Crawford, Dan Kennedy, Justin Lam and Mark Ehr, joined host Eric Hanselman to discuss their observations.
AI conversations are maturing. We’ve mostly moved beyond blaming user foibles for breaches, but AI is creating new vulnerabilities with more complex tactics for user manipulation. AI is lowering the barriers for attackers. The larger question is how security vendors are responding to AI risks.