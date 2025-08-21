China Increases Trade with Global South; Corporate Sustainability in Malaysia; and Security Responses to AI

Global Trade

Leading Chinese firms have increasingly headed to the Global South in response to the rise of US tariffs on Chinese goods since 2018. S&P Global expects this trend to continue as Chinese companies look to diversify sales and expand to markets with stronger growth prospects than at home.

Trade between China and the Global South, which includes most of the developing world, has grown rapidly. In 2024, China exported $1.6 trillion of goods to these regions, over 50% more than to the US and Western Europe combined. Booming trade has helped secure Chinese firms’ access to these markets. On average, China’s trade with its top 20 trading partners in the Global South amounts to nearly 20% of these countries’ GDP.