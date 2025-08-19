Leading Chinese firms are heading to the Global South amid rising US tariffs on Chinese goods since 2018. S&P Global expects this trend to continue as companies look to diversify sales away from the US and expand to other markets with stronger growth prospects than at home.

This trend is reflected in the rapidly growing trade between China and the Global South, which includes most of the developing world. China now exports over 50% more to these regions ($1.6 trillion) than to the US and Western Europe combined ($1 trillion).

Booming trade has helped secure Chinese firms’ access to these markets. On average, China’s trade with its top 20 trading partners in the Global South amounts to nearly 20% of these countries’ GDP (Figure 1).

Chinese firms are not just redirecting goods for re-export through these regions. They are increasingly producing them there. This requires investing in the local economy. Their investments in China’s four largest trading partners in Southeast Asia, for example, have quadrupled over the past decade to an average of $8.8 billion annually.

These investments are likely to continue in the age of tariffs — not just to avoid new levies or secure resources, but to develop end markets and reduce reliance on US sales.

New tariffs motivate Chinese firms to explore markets offering pull factors such as facilitating policies or deepening commercial relations with China. The tariffs’ negative effects may also serve as a push factor as they weigh on growth in these firms’ home market.

In its recent statements, the Chinese government noted the “rise of the Global South” as the “future of development.” This view is also reflected in the core strategies and future plans of many leading Chinese companies.

As they continue to head to the Global South, the result could be a new order of global commerce where South–South trade becomes the new center of gravity and Chinese multinationals emerge as the new key players.