China's Energy Transition; AI in Chemicals; and Life Insurance’s Exposure to Private Credit

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Daily Update — April 29, 2026
Today is Wednesday, April 29, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
China's decades of investment in low-carbon energy are paying off. Nonfossil fuels account for about 40% of its power generation, providing buffers in this period of volatile oil prices. S&P Global Ratings believes that after an initial phase of overinvestment, the sector is moving toward greater cost discipline with more focus on profits.
China's renewables sector has followed the same pattern as its other capital-intensive industries, including electric vehicles and certain commodities. An earlier phase of accelerated capacity expansion, encouraged by generous subsidies and guaranteed grid offtake, prioritized scale over returns. This rush to invest led to oversupply, excess and even losses among renewable power firms. The current phase is increasingly characterized by efficiency enhancement, technological upgrading and consolidation. More recently, the government's anti-involution measures, which address irrational or destructive competition, have pushed companies to cut output and costs. Operational efficiency and product quality are becoming more important than price alone.
Artificial Intelligence
Jay Bhatia, founder and CEO of Agilis, an AI-enabled software provider for chemicals, joined host Vincent Valk on the “Chemical Week Podcast” to discuss the development of outward-facing AI tools in the industry. They discussed topics including the importance of master data management, why context is critical for building accurate AI tools and what customers are looking for from AI.
The “Chemical Week Podcast,” hosted by the editors of Chemical Week and S&P Global Energy, is the industry's premier platform for wide-ranging discussion of issues impacting the global chemicals sector. Subscribe to the podcast on your favorite platform, or visit chemweek.com/podcast to view our episode archive.
Private Markets
The share of private credit in insurers' portfolios has grown in recent years. At the same time, private credit has expanded beyond the private placements that life insurers have traditionally managed into structures that can be more complex and less transparent. This development — alongside the growing skepticism of private credit by some — has raised questions regarding how exposed life insurers are to the asset class, and how they might be affected if the performance of their private credit investments deteriorates.
S&P Global Ratings examined 57 North American life insurers that it rates and estimated the amount of privately rated/placed bonds each holds. Using middle-market lending as a proxy for the assets underlying these bonds, we simulated what the downgrades and defaults of these bonds might look like if the underlying assets experienced stress under various scenarios, and what the resulting impact would be to each insurer's capital adequacy.
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