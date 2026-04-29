China's Energy Transition; AI in Chemicals; and Life Insurance’s Exposure to Private Credit

Energy Transition & Sustainability

China's decades of investment in low-carbon energy are paying off. Nonfossil fuels account for about 40% of its power generation, providing buffers in this period of volatile oil prices. S&P Global Ratings believes that after an initial phase of overinvestment, the sector is moving toward greater cost discipline with more focus on profits.

China's renewables sector has followed the same pattern as its other capital-intensive industries, including electric vehicles and certain commodities. An earlier phase of accelerated capacity expansion, encouraged by generous subsidies and guaranteed grid offtake, prioritized scale over returns. This rush to invest led to oversupply, excess and even losses among renewable power firms. The current phase is increasingly characterized by efficiency enhancement, technological upgrading and consolidation. More recently, the government's anti-involution measures, which address irrational or destructive competition, have pushed companies to cut output and costs. Operational efficiency and product quality are becoming more important than price alone.