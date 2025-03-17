CEO's Letter

It’s an honor to write to you for the first time here as S&P Global’s CEO. Since being elected in November, I have been listening and learning from you, our shareholders, as well as from employees, clients, and partners.

These conversations reinforce my conviction that ours is a phenomenal business and that we have the products, capabilities, and expertise to make it even better.

Our mission today, in this era of rapid innovation and change, is as clear and relevant as it was to our founders in the 1800s: to provide the insights customers need to make critical business decisions.

We have extraordinarily deep and rich data sets. We have incredibly talented and dedicated people who produce specialized analyses, research, and benchmarks. We build leading capabilities to leverage generative AI in value-enhancing ways. And we have a great culture that prioritizes innovation and embraces the highest ethical standards.

However, our markets are evolving and the ways we have done business must change as well.

As part of the CEO-transition process, I have met with over 100 CEOs to deepen our relationships with strategic customers. These conversations have revealed a consistent theme: the business environment is more dynamic than many can remember.

On the one hand, there are risks and uncertainties—from the resilience of supply chains to more severe natural disasters and higher-for-longer interest rates. On the other hand, there is a significant amount of optimism about growth. There are expectations for improved private equity deal-flow. There are opportunities across capital markets, private credit, infrastructure, and the tokenization of financial assets. And everyone is investing in GenAI.

As I spoke with CEOs about the changing landscape and how our teams can help them, I often heard “I didn’t know you do that, too.”

This revealing perspective—combined with powerful secular trends such as AI, energy transition, and public and private market dynamics—offers S&P Global opportunities to blend our historical strengths with new ways of working and bring the full strength of our company to our customers.

That’s why we created the Chief Client Office. This team is making sure that our customers understand the full breadth and depth of everything that we do. Importantly, this group will bring consistency to our go-to-market practices and will bolster our strategic client relationships.

Our enterprise-wide client focus is just one example of where we are moving quickly and in new ways to unlock the potential of everyone with whom we do business.

The themes I’m hearing from customers align with our competitive advantages and reinvigorate our optimism and confidence in our ability to compete and win now and in the future.