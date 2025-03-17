Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer
2024 Annual Report

GenAI initiatives will prioritize practical applications that drive financial performance, innovation, and security

Potential

Enhancing our products and services with AI to drive growth and foster innovation

Productivity

Leveraging AI technologies to attain peak operational efficiency

People

Empowering our employees with AI through a People Forward approach to upskilling

Protection

Safeguarding cybersecurity while promoting responsible use of AI

Financial Highlights

*Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information” on page 8 of this report for a discussion of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

**The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 include pro forma and non-GAAP pro forma adjusted measures. For pro forma to Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted reconciliations refer to Exhibit 99.2 of the current report on Form 8-K furnished on February 8, 2024. 

(a) Revenue in 2023 includes contributions from Engineering Solutions of $133 million. Excluding Engineering Solutions, 2024 revenue would have increased 15%.
(b) Dividends paid were $0.91 per share per quarter in 2024. Dividends paid were $0.90 per share per quarter in 2023.
(c) Includes purchases of property and equipment and additions to technology projects
(d) Assumes $100 invested on December 31, 2019 and total return includes reinvestment of dividends through December 31, 2024. 
(e) The peer group consists of the following companies: Moody’s Corporation, CME Group Inc., MSCI Inc., FactSet Research Systems Inc., Verisk Analytics, Inc., and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. 

 