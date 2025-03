The Company’s investor kit includes the most recent Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K, and earnings release. These documents can be downloaded from the SEC Filings & Reports section of the Company’s Investor Relations Website at http://investor.spglobal.com.

Requests for printed copies, free of charge, can be e-mailed to investor.relations@spglobal.com or mailed to

Investor Relations, S&P Global Inc., 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041.

Interested parties can also call Investor Relations toll-free at 866-436- 8502 (domestic callers) or 212-438-2192 (international callers).