UAE poultry health certificate rules threaten Brazilian exports access

Brazilian poultry exporters are facing potential market access restrictions to the United Arab Emirates as new health certificate requirements impose stricter feed standards that many processing plants cannot currently meet, according to industry sources.

The enhanced regulations could significantly disrupt trade flows between Brazil -- one of the world's largest poultry exporters -- and the UAE, a key Middle Eastern market.

The new UAE health certificate requirements specifically target animal feed composition, with sources indicating that "not all of the plants in Brazil comply with it," potentially blocking several packers from exporting to the Emirates market.

"The Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) is currently in negotiations with UAE authorities to secure a grace period for implementation," a source said.

Market implications

The feed-related restrictions focus on two main provisions in the updated health certificate.

The first requires that poultry meat come from animals "not been fed on meat and bone meal and greaves from ruminant origin."

The second mandates that products come from birds "not been fed on wastes, dirt feeds, processed protein of ruminant origin, excluding milk substitute during lactation period and fishmeal."

These specifications align with Gulf Cooperation Council standards and reflect growing international focus on feed safety and traceability in livestock production. The requirements could force Brazilian exporters to restructure their supply chains or invest in feed compliance systems to maintain access to the UAE market.

Brazil exported approximately 4.6 million mt of poultry meat globally in 2024, with the Middle East representing a significant destination for Brazilian protein exports. The UAE serves as a key distribution hub for the broader Gulf region, making market access critical for Brazilian exporters seeking to maintain their competitive position in Middle Eastern markets.

The timing and scope of implementation remain uncertain, with industry sources noting questions about "if it really is implemented (and when)."

The potential restrictions come as global poultry trade faces ongoing challenges from disease outbreaks and evolving food safety regulations across major importing regions.