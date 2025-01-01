Tim Creyts

Climate Scientist

Tim comes to S&P Global from the Earth Institute at Columbia University where he was a research professor working on how the large ice sheets are reacting to climate change. He has written on melt water flow through the plumbing systems of glaciers and ice sheets, sea level rise, and has worked to understand the past signatures of climate change. He is looking forward to translating the risks of future climate and helping our partners make better decisions using that information.

Tim earned his PhD at the University of British Columbia investigating glaciers and ice sheets. He subsequently went on to a fellowship at UC-Berkeley to work on comparisons of theoretical models and laboratory experiments. Tim has done fieldwork on glaciers in Alaska, the Yukon, Glacier National Park, MT, Iceland, and Greenland as well as having worked on large datasets from Antarctica.