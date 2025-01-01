Simon Parkinson

Climate Scientist

Simon's work focuses on economic modeling of climate risks. Prior to S&P Global, Simon was a research scholar for 7 years at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), where he worked in energy and climate change research. Simon has over 40 peer-reviewed publications and was a contributing author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Simon also developed climate scenario modeling tools for financial institutions and regulators in Canada, and as a consultant he supported companies in the US and Europe in quantifying their greenhouse gas emissions.



Simon holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Victoria.