Megan Robinson

Head of Integration

Megan leads the integration work of the Climate CoE, enabling cross-divisional climate research and climate-related initiatives. At The Climate Service, she served as Chief of Staff. Prior to S&P Global and TCS, she was the Chief Operating Officer at The Collider, a nonprofit focused on catalyzing market-driven climate solutions, and a Policy & Program Advisor at NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.



Robinson holds an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, and an MS in Environmental Science from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.