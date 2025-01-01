Project Manager, Climate & Equity

Lakeala Harris is a Project Manager specializing in Climate and Equity on the COE Integration team. In her role, she fosters connectivity and enhances efficiency in cross-divisional initiatives relating to Climate Research. Her work spans to advance collaboration and discovery through a social equity lens within those initiatives. At The Climate Service, she managed the optimization of overall organizational efficiency.

Harris holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Business Administration from Lees-McRae College and is actively pursuing a Master of Integrated Innovation for Products and Services from the Integrated Innovation Institute at Carnegie Mellon University.