Lai Ly is the Global Head of ESG Research for S&P Global Ratings (SPGR), leading and coordinating ESG research across the Credit Ratings and Sustainable Finance teams.

Beyond her primary role, Lai is actively involved in enhancing SPGR’s ESG analytics and developing S&P Group’s ESG-related research.

Previously, Lai was the Global financial services sector Specialist for Sustainable Finance, leading the development and implementation of the ESG Evaluation analytical approach for the sector. Lai LY is a member of the Leadership of both the Sustainable Finance team and the Research team of SPGR.

Lai has over 25 years of experience in capital markets and credit analysis covering corporate and financial sectors in developed and developing economies, and 11 years of experience in ESG in credit analysis, ESG analysis and research and responsible and ESG investing.

Prior to joining SPGR, Lai was Head of ESG Analysis and Research (2017-2019) and Head of Asia Credit Analysis (2012-2017) at Amundi. Lai has wide and deep expertise in geography, market, credit and ESG, with a multicultural background and speaks English, French, and Chinese. Lai received a Masters in Finance and Banking from Sorbonne University, Paris.