Our modular, end-to-end solution streamlines compliance with sustainability regulatory reporting requirements, from data sourcing through to the submission of disclosures.
Sustainability credentials – from climate change to broader environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations – are attracting regulatory scrutiny as they are increasingly prioritized by financial market participants seeking to manage risk, leverage market opportunities, and finance positive environmental and social impacts. Supervisory authorities in different jurisdictions are developing disclosure requirements to increase transparency in relation to sustainability claims and prevent greenwashing.
Compliance with these requirements and standards presents a variety of challenges. In many cases, firms do not currently capture the required data. When data is available, it is often siloed, maintained in different formats, and varying in quality. The large volumes involved (spanning thousands of fields) can make manual processes untenable.
We are helping firms overcome these challenges by bringing together our industry-leading domain expertise, in-depth sustainability data, advanced technology capabilities and professional services in a modular, end-to-end solution for sustainability reporting.
Complete data gaps with our comprehensive sustainability data coverage
Aggregate, validate, master and transform sustainability data from proprietary and third-party sources into the format required by regulators
Automate the submission of sustainability reports to different regulatory authorities via a single reporting dashboard.
Leverage our specialists to integrate the solution into your environment and configure it to your specification
Simplify operations and increase efficiency by consolidating reporting on a streamlined platform.
Outsource management of the solution infrastructure and application, with a cloud-based deployment that gives you the option to leverage a single provider or complete gaps in your current workflow with modular components.
Upskill in-house teams, implement end-to-end reporting architectures, and keep up to speed with the latest regulatory developments by drawing on our long heritage of domain expertise.
We are committed to delivering Essential Sustainability Intelligence to our clients on their unique sustainability journey.
Dig into our datasets to see the full the depth of our coverage across sectors, indices, regions, and countries.
