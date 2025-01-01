Learn more about Streamlined Sustainability Reporting

Talk to a Specialist

ON THIS PAGE

Intensifying Reporting Requirements

Sustainability credentials – from climate change to broader environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations – are attracting regulatory scrutiny as they are increasingly prioritized by financial market participants seeking to manage risk, leverage market opportunities, and finance positive environmental and social impacts. Supervisory authorities in different jurisdictions are developing disclosure requirements to increase transparency in relation to sustainability claims and prevent greenwashing.

Compliance with these requirements and standards presents a variety of challenges. In many cases, firms do not currently capture the required data. When data is available, it is often siloed, maintained in different formats, and varying in quality. The large volumes involved (spanning thousands of fields) can make manual processes untenable.

We are helping firms overcome these challenges by bringing together our industry-leading domain expertise, in-depth sustainability data, advanced technology capabilities and professional services in a modular, end-to-end solution for sustainability reporting.

Overcoming Reporting Challenges

Data

Complete data gaps with our comprehensive sustainability data coverage

Data Management

Aggregate, validate, master and transform sustainability data from proprietary and third-party sources into the format required by regulators

Reporting

Automate the submission of sustainability reports to different regulatory authorities via a single reporting dashboard.

Professional Services

Leverage our specialists to integrate the solution into your environment and configure it to your specification

Key Benefits

Simplicity & Efficiency

Simplify operations and increase efficiency by consolidating reporting on a streamlined platform.

Flexibility & Scalability

Outsource management of the solution infrastructure and application, with a cloud-based deployment that gives you the option to leverage a single provider or complete gaps in your current workflow with modular components.

Expertise

Upskill in-house teams, implement end-to-end reporting architectures, and keep up to speed with the latest regulatory developments by drawing on our long heritage of domain expertise.

All sustainability insights are not created equally

We are committed to delivering Essential Sustainability Intelligence to our clients on their unique sustainability journey.

Dig into our datasets to see the full the depth of our coverage across sectors, indices, regions, and countries.

Learn More

Sustainability Reporting

Sustainability credentials – from climate change to broader environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations – are attracting regulatory scrutiny as they are increasingly prioritized by financial market participants seeking to manage risk, leverage market opportunities, and finance positive environmental and social impacts.

Download Brochure

Related Solutions

Related Insights

Email Preference Center

Manage your preferences for the types of email communications you receive from S&P Global Sustainable1.
Subscribe