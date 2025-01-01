Sustainability credentials – from climate change to broader environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations – are attracting regulatory scrutiny as they are increasingly prioritized by financial market participants seeking to manage risk, leverage market opportunities, and finance positive environmental and social impacts. Supervisory authorities in different jurisdictions are developing disclosure requirements to increase transparency in relation to sustainability claims and prevent greenwashing.

Compliance with these requirements and standards presents a variety of challenges. In many cases, firms do not currently capture the required data. When data is available, it is often siloed, maintained in different formats, and varying in quality. The large volumes involved (spanning thousands of fields) can make manual processes untenable.

We are helping firms overcome these challenges by bringing together our industry-leading domain expertise, in-depth sustainability data, advanced technology capabilities and professional services in a modular, end-to-end solution for sustainability reporting.