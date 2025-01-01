In 2015, the United Nations launched the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that were adopted by 193 countries. The SDGs outline a set of objectives to be achieved by 2030 that aim to end poverty, hunger and inequality, while tackling climate change, improving health and education, and spurring economic growth. In contrast to the earlier Millennium Development Goals, the SDGs not only emphasize the role of government and non-government sectors, but of businesses to operate responsibly and pursue opportunities to solve societal challenges.