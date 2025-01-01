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Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Our solution delivers critical insights to help corporations and financial institutions align their positive and negative impact with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs.)
In 2015, the United Nations launched the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that were adopted by 193 countries. The SDGs outline a set of objectives to be achieved by 2030 that aim to end poverty, hunger and inequality, while tackling climate change, improving health and education, and spurring economic growth. In contrast to the earlier Millennium Development Goals, the SDGs not only emphasize the role of government and non-government sectors, but of businesses to operate responsibly and pursue opportunities to solve societal challenges.
S&P Global Sustainable1’s SDG Analytics solution assesses how companies contribute—positively or negatively—to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through their products, services, and business activities.
The dataset combines a detailed business activity and revenue-based assessment with geographic context and controversy exposure to deliver SDG level alignment on a seven-point scale from Very Negative to Very Positive.
produces SDG-aligned output for corporates based on business activities.
allows financial institutions to assess and report the SDG-related impact of their portfolios for positive and negative contribution.
covers 30,000+ companies for more than 450 business activities covering positive and negative contribution to the SDGs.
Align positive and negative activity revenue to the SDGs
Assess UN SDG Index-based needs by geography for additional contribution
Quantify negative impact through activity and controversy exposure
Specialist Analyst Support