Ready to Start Your SDG Journey?

Talk to a Specialist

ON THIS PAGE

What are the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

In 2015, the United Nations launched the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that were adopted by 193 countries. The SDGs outline a set of objectives to be achieved by 2030 that aim to end poverty, hunger and inequality, while tackling climate change, improving health and education, and spurring economic growth. In contrast to the earlier Millennium Development Goals, the SDGs not only emphasize the role of government and non-government sectors, but of businesses to operate responsibly and pursue opportunities to solve societal challenges.

Our SDG Solutions

S&P Global Sustainable1’s SDG Analytics solution assesses how companies contribute—positively or negatively—to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through their products, services, and business activities.  

The dataset combines a detailed business activity and revenue-based assessment with geographic context and controversy exposure to deliver SDG level alignment on a seven-point scale from Very Negative to Very Positive.

Speak to a specialist

Company report

produces SDG-aligned output for corporates based on business activities.

Portfolio assessment

allows financial institutions to assess and report the SDG-related impact of their portfolios for positive and negative contribution.

Dataset

covers 30,000+ companies for more than 450 business activities covering positive and negative contribution to the SDGs.

Our Approach

SDG Revenue Alignment

Align positive and negative activity revenue to the SDGs

SDG Additionality

Assess UN SDG Index-based needs by geography for additional contribution

Business Involvement and Controversy Screening

Quantify negative impact through activity and controversy exposure

Open-Source Methodology

Specialist Analyst Support

Related Solutions

Email Preference Center

Manage your preferences for the types of email communications you receive from S&P Global Sustainable1.
Subscribe