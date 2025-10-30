The Sustainability Standards Board of Japan (SSBJ) developed its first sustainability disclosure standards in March 2025, aligning them with the ISSB's IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards. These standards require companies to disclose information on Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, and Metrics & Targets, covering core sustainability risks and climate-related disclosures. The SSBJ standards are set to become mandatory for large listed companies in Japan, with voluntary adoption starting in the fiscal year ending March 2026, and mandatory application for the largest firms beginning in the fiscal year ending March 2027.