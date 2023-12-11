S&P Global Offerings
Every sustainability journey is unique. We’re here to connect you with Essential Sustainability Intelligence from across S&P Global’s business divisions. Because every question deserves an answer.
Delve into our Essential Sustainability Intelligence and discover granular insights powered by a long heritage of sustainability innovation, connected financial and market data, and an unwavering commitment to superior customer service.
How are companies protecting human rights?
Select Sector
All Sectors
No Commitment
Commitment to Prevent
Due Diligence Conducted
Data as of December 11, 2023. Chart based on S&P Global ESG Raw data. Results based on responses from 13,393 companies assessed in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).
Source: S&P Global Sustainable1
What does company alignment to net zero look like?
Higher
Share of Scope 1 emissions (%)
Lower
Source: Data as of Nov. 21, 2023. Chart based on S&P Global Net Zero Commitments data illustrating progress toward the achievement of emissions reduction commitments set by over 2,800 companies. This analysis presents the annualized rate of scope 1 emissions reduction achieved by companies in each sector over the past 5 years compared to the annualized rate of reduction needed to meet each company's targets.
What’s the financial exposure of company assets to climate risk?
Get the detail: Quantifying the financial costs of climate change physical risks for companies
Select Physical Climate Hazard
All Hazards
Data as of February 2023. Chart based on S&P Global Physical Risk Exposure Scores and Financial Impact dataset, and weighted average financial impact on assets owned by companies in the S&P Global 1200 by sector (%). Financial impact is first calculated at the asset level and represents the sum of financial costs arising from exposure to climate hazards for an asset, expressed as a percentage of the typical replacement value for a given asset type. Financial impact at the company level is then calculated as the weighted average of the asset-level financial impact for all known assets owned by a company and its subsidiaries. Financial impact at the index level is calculated as the market capitalization-weighted average of financial impact of all companies in the index. The climate change scenario used in this analysis, known as SSP3-7.0, is characterized by limited mitigation where total greenhouse gas emissions double by 2100 and global average temperatures rise by 2.8 degrees C to 4.6 degrees C by 2100. Negative financial impact (%) indicates that exposure to a climate physical hazard is projected to reduce over time at the location of the company's assets. For example, changes in precipitation patterns due to climate change can drive increasing water stress in some regions and decreasing water stress in other regions.
Source: S&P Global Sustainable1
What does nature impact look like – and which companies are managing it?
Select Sector
Consumer Discretionary
Data as of October 31, 2023. Chart based on S&P Global Nature & Biodiversity Risk dataset and S&P Global ESG Raw Data. Results based on responses from 7,185 companies assessed in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), and on 11,426 companies and 363,723 assets assessed in the Sector Ecosystem Footprint, part of the Nature & Biodiversity Risk dataset which combines three areas of analysis: the areas of land impacted by the company (land area), the degree to which the location-specific ecosystem integrity is reduced (ecosystem degradation) and the significance of the location-specific ecosystem impacted (ecosystem significance).
Source: S&P Global Sustainable1
How sustainable is my investment?
Get the detail: Less than 25% of companies could qualify as sustainable investments under new S&P Global SFDR framework
What errors do we find in sustainability reporting?
Get the detail: Checking and cleaning environmental data to correct disclosure errors
Which company assets could be impacted by physical climate risk – and which companies are addressing the risk?
The numbers within the circles represent the number of assets facing the specified financial impact within a given location and zoom level. Zoom in to the map to pinpoint precise asset locations.
Company has plan to adapt to potential physical climate risks
Company does not disclose adaptation plan
*The US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2022 proposed a 1% threshold for financial impact disclosure of climate-related risks Proposed Rule: The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors (sec.gov)
Data as of Sept. 8, 2023. Chart based on S&P Global Physical Risk Exposure Scores and Financial Impact dataset, and S&P Global ESG Raw Data. Results based on responses from 886 US-based companies assessed in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), and on physical climate risk to their 58.6k assets in United States. The climate change scenario used in this analysis, known as SSP3-7.0, is characterized by limited mitigation where total greenhouse gas emissions double by 2100 and global average temperatures rise by 2.8 degrees C to 4.6 degrees C by 2100. Financial impact is the projected future financial cost of changing hazard exposure. This metric is built on S&P Global Sustainable1’s climate physical risk data, which assigns an exposure score for physical climate hazards to each of the corporate assets in the dataset. S&P Global Sustainable1 measures seven physical climate hazards to calculate financial impact: extreme heat, water stress, coastal flood, fluvial flood, tropical cyclone, drought and wildfire.
Source: S&P Global Sustainable1
Which companies are managing climate risk – and how?
Select View
Global
Data as of Sept. 8, 2023. Chart based on S&P Global ESG Raw data. Results based on responses from 13,810 companies assessed in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).
Source: S&P Global Sustainable1
Climate Risk. Net zero. Nature Positive. Carbon Markets. Sustainable Financing. Regulatory reporting. We help you to navigate complex sustainability topics, connecting you with Essential Sustainability Intelligence to advance your journey.
Explore our case study collection to learn how our clients have tackled their most pressing ESG issues using S&P Global's essential intelligence data sets.
Our essential sustainability intelligence has informed hundreds of research publications, supporting our academic partners with comprehensive data coverage, robust data linking and flexible data delivery.
Our ESG specialists support you with essential sustainability intelligence to stress test climate-related risks, maximize green financing opportunities and respond to investor demand for increased ESG-focused origination activity.
Pinpoint important considerations, inform innovation, and achieve best practice reporting standards in the transition to a low carbon, sustainable and equitable future with our comprehensive and in-depth sustainability intelligence.
Our essential sustainability intelligence helps you to get ahead of the financial implications of climate change and identify sustainable value creation opportunities in underwriting and investment management.
Our essential sustainability intelligence helps you to pinpoint material impacts on the attractiveness of transactions and align your investment strategy with the transition to a low carbon, sustainable and equitable future.
Our essential sustainability intelligence helps you to deeply integrate sustainability considerations in multi asset class portfolio decision making, identify long-term risk and return impacts, and maximize sustainable investing value.
As ESG market opportunities accelerate and ESG risks intensify across industries, our ESG specialists are here to help you incorporate our essential sustainability intelligence into due diligence and risk management practices, as well as help you identify tomorrow's sustainable investment opportunities.