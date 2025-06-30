S&P Global Offerings
Prepare for CSRD reporting requirements with the S&P Global CSRD Suite.
The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) modernizes and strengthens EU rules concerning the social and environmental information companies have to report. The goal of CSRD is to ensure that investors and other stakeholders have access to the information they need to assess the impact of companies on people and the environment, and for investors to assess the financial risks and opportunities arising from climate change and other sustainability issues.
Unlock streamlined sustainability reporting with the S&P Global CSRD Suite, offering structured assessments, clarity on scope, user-friendly data collection, flexible support, and data-driven insights to enable efficient CSRD compliance and stakeholder alignment.
Prepare for your CSRD reporting journey with the S&P Global CSRD Suite. With in-depth data intelligence, an intuitive data collection tool, and specialist analyst support, we help companies conduct double materiality assessments, plan resources effectively, and navigate the broader reporting requirements.