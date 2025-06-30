Ready to start your CSRD reporting journey?

What is the CSRD?

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) modernizes and strengthens EU rules concerning the social and environmental information companies have to report. The goal of CSRD is to ensure that investors and other stakeholders have access to the information they need to assess the impact of companies on people and the environment, and for investors to assess the financial risks and opportunities arising from climate change and other sustainability issues.

CSRD Timeline – Post Omnibus Proposal

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, 27th October 2023. For illustrative purposes.

Our Approach

Unlock streamlined sustainability reporting with the S&P Global CSRD Suite, offering structured assessments, clarity on scope, user-friendly data collection, flexible support, and data-driven insights to enable efficient CSRD compliance and stakeholder alignment.

CSRD Suite

Prepare for your CSRD reporting journey with the S&P Global CSRD Suite. With in-depth data intelligence, an intuitive data collection tool, and specialist analyst support, we help companies conduct double materiality assessments, plan resources effectively, and navigate the broader reporting requirements.

Double Materiality Assessment

  • Company due diligence and Iidentification of key stakeholders
  • Identify ESG impacts, risks, and opportunities in line with the CSRD double materiality framework
  • Present materiality matrix in workshop setup with selected client stakeholders
  • Review and assess the current data collection processes and provide adequate data collection templates

Gap Analysis and Roadmap

  • ESRS topic specific gap analysis based on materiality matrix
  • CSRD key requirement analysis for selected business functions and active engagement throughout the project
  • Gap analysis results, including a roadmap

Gap Closure Data and Analysis

  • Scenario Analysis covering asset-level analysis of transition risk and physical risk exposure
  • Measure financial impacts of climate risks on business
  • Measure the GHG emissions footprint to establish baseline and monitor progress
  • Set targets for GHG emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3
  • And more

Data Collection

  • Built by regulatory specialists to ensure the tool aligns with CSRD requirements and supports efficient data collection
  • Designed to simplify the complex process of gathering CSRD-required data
  • Provides flexible support levels, accommodating companies at different stages of CSRD readiness.

