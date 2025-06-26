Science-based targets (SBTs) have become the global standard for credible target setting. Aligning business objectives with scientific evidence on the planet’s ability to tolerate environmental impacts, they provide companies with a clearly defined pathway to future-proof growth by specifying how much and how quickly they need to reduce their GHG emissions.



We help you set robust science-based targets to strengthen your commitment to managing climate-related issues and align your strategy with the goal of the Paris Agreement to keep global temperature increases to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. The combination of our extensive experience and data modelling expertise provides the fast-track solution to credible science-based target setting.