27 Mar, 2024
To celebrate Women’s History Month, we’ve relaunched our ‘Women in Leadership’ series of the ESG Insider podcast. Over the coming months, we’ll speak with women CEOs and leaders from across industries and around the world.
In today’s episode, we talk with Martine Ferland, CEO of global consulting firm Mercer, which is a business of professional services firm Marsh McLennan.
Martine retires from her role at the end of March 2024, and in the episode she discusses her decision to step down and her approach to leadership and longevity. She also talks about empathy and economics, or the idea of bringing emotional intelligence to business decisions — and why she turned down the CEO role twice before accepting on the third offer.
Read the latest research on gender diversity in leadership from S&P Global Sustainable1 here.
Listen to our 2023 Women in Leadership podcast series here.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1, a part of S&P Global.
