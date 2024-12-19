S&P Global Offerings
19 Dec, 2024
Today we bring you the final installment in our Women in Leadership series of the ESG Insider podcast. Over the past two years, we’ve spoken to women CEOs and leaders from across industries and around the world to understand their path to the top.
In the episode, we talk to Dr. Vanessa Chan, Chief Commercialization Officer at the US Department of Energy and Director of the Office of Technology Transitions. She was also just named to the TIME100 Climate list of the 100 most influential climate leaders for 2024.
In the interview, Dr. Chan talks about her outlook on energy transition technologies, the unlikely path that led her to her current role and her advice for people earlier in their careers.
“It's really easy to follow the status quo and ... stay within a box, but that's not really where change and impact comes from,” she says. “If someone had told me five years ago that I would be a senior government official, I'd be like ‘there's no way, that is not on my vision board.’ But I said yes to this opportunity.”
Listen to our full Women in Leadership podcast series here.
Read research from S&P Global Sustainable1 on gender diversity in leadership here.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1, a part of S&P Global.
