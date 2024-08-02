S&P Global Offerings
2 Aug, 2024
The automotive sector is going through big transformation thanks to a variety of factors — everything from new technologies to the evolving way consumers think about their cars. In this latest installment in the ‘Women in Leadership’ series of the ESG Insider podcast, we’re talking with Fe
Fedra is Executive Vice President at Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, and she speaks to us about her long history in the auto industry, including a recent stint as CEO of Mobilize Beyond Automotive. Mobilize is a brand of the French car company Renault Group that aims to identify new challenges and anticipate trends in the evolving mobility space.
Fedra says she doesn’t fit certain auto industry stereotypes — “Besides being a woman, I'm also not coming from a country that has a long tradition in automotive, and I'm not an engineer. So I don't know which of these three aspects has maybe marked my path more intensely.”
This has presented challenges and opportunities in her career, Fedra says. “As a leader, I encourage everyone to own their own individuality, embrace who you are and use it to your advantage, and recognize that each of us has a unique perspective and experience that can add value to the conversation.”
Read the latest research on gender diversity in leadership from S&P Global Sustainable1 here.
Listen to our full Women in Leadership podcast series here.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1, a part of S&P Global.
