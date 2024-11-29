S&P Global Offerings
29 Nov, 2024
Throughout 2024 we've been talking with financial institutions around the world about their approach to sustainability and climate finance. Finance was also a big focus of the UN’s COP29 climate conference that just wrapped up in Baku, Azerbaijan, and in this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we talk with De Rui Wong, Senior Vice President in the Sustainability Office of GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.
"When it comes to sustainability, we believe that there is no one-size-fits-all approach," De Rui says. "Companies are often decarbonizing at different rates and along different trajectories, depending on the regulations, the availability of technology, as well as the market opportunities in the locations that they operate in."
GIC's approach includes a focus on the physical risks of climate change.
"Climate change has moved from threat to reality," De Rui says. "It is creating a new environmental norm, a new economic paradigm, that we need to understand how to navigate."
You can read a report published by GIC and S&P Global Sustainable1 on integrating climate adaptation into physical risk models here.
Listen to our interview with Mastercard's Chief Sustainability Officer here.
Listen to our interview with Norges Bank Investment Management, the world's largest asset owner, here.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1, a part of S&P Global.
