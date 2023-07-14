S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
14 Jul, 2023
Europe has been warming twice as much as the global average since the 1980s, and in 2022 warmed about 2.3 degrees C above preindustrial levels, according to the State of the Climate in Europe 2022 report, published in June 2023 by the World Meteorological Organization and the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service, which provides information about the climate in Europe and the rest of the world.
In this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we speak to Carlo Buontempo, Director of the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. He tells us that many parts of Europe are experiencing extreme heat, wildfires and melting glaciers.
"We are very much in uncharted territory," he says.
We also talk to Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, who tells us that the shift to renewable energy is key in addressing the challenges of climate change
Listen to the episode of the ESG Insider podcast where we cover the impact of the Canadian wildfires on business, net zero and health here.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Copyright ©2023 by S&P Global
DISCLAIMER
By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty, guarantee, or representation as to the accuracy or sufficiency of the information featured in this Podcast. The information, opinions, and recommendations presented in this Podcast are for general information only and any reliance on the information provided in this Podcast is done at your own risk. This Podcast should not be considered professional advice. Unless specifically stated otherwise, S&P GLOBAL does not endorse, approve, recommend, or certify any information, product, process, service, or organization presented or mentioned in this Podcast, and information from this Podcast should not be referenced in any way to imply such approval or endorsement. The third party materials or content of any third party site referenced in this Podcast do not necessarily reflect the opinions, standards or policies of S&P GLOBAL. S&P GLOBAL assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of the content contained in third party materials or on third party sites referenced in this Podcast or the compliance with applicable laws of such materials and/or links referenced herein. Moreover, S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty that this Podcast, or the server that makes it available, is free of viruses, worms, or other elements or codes that manifest contaminating or destructive properties.
S&P GLOBAL EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ANY INDIVIDUAL'S USE OF, REFERENCE TO, RELIANCE ON, OR INABILITY TO USE, THIS PODCAST OR THE INFORMATION PRESENTED IN THIS PODCAST.