Switzerland’s largest city is hosting its first-ever Climate Week, and All Things Sustainable is the official podcast. In this episode, we preview what to expect from the inaugural Climate Week Zurich May 4-9.

Zurich is a global banking and financial hub, and Climate Week Zurich Managing Director Johannes Pokorny explains how the city plans to convene financial institutions, business leaders, policymakers and the public across hundreds of events to scale climate action.

“At Climate Week Zurich ... we're not talking too much about what should be happening in 20 years, but really more about what should happen now,” Johannes says.

Nic Meyer, Chair of the Climate Week Zurich board, tells us how the gathering is taking inspiration from Climate Week events gaining momentum around the world. He says Climate Week Zurich will focus on building the business case for sustainability.

"If you're going to build change, you ultimately need to convince the CFO and the board and the stockholders, the shareholders, that there's a dollar behind this,” Nic says. "Governments alone can't do this. So businesses have to step up.”

S&P Global Energy is a founding partner and sponsor of the inaugural Climate Week Zurich and will be hosting events throughout the week. Learn more here: Climate week Zurich 2026 : Turning Uncertainty into Opportunity | S&P Global