15 Sep, 2023
In this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we’re returning to the topic of gender diversity, exploring what the data shows us about the path to parity in leadership positions.
Most studies paint a discouraging picture, but new research from S&P Global finds that women could reach parity in senior leadership positions in the 2030s, among companies in the Russell 3000 Index. We speak to Daniel J. Sandberg, Head of Quantamental Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence, who conducted the data analysis for the research.
"It points to an emerging development and a bright spot amongst what may be an otherwise bleak background," Daniel tells us.
We also speak to Cynthia Devers about challenges on the road to gender parity in leadership positions. Cynthia is the R. B. Pamplin Professor of Management in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech University, where she has conducted research on women CEOs.
"The only way that I see of us getting out of that situation and trying to get closer to parity is by firms really making a commitment to it — and by shareholders voicing their opinions about it," she tells us.
You can read the latest research from S&P Global here.
You can read research from S&P Global Sustainable1 on women in CEO roles here.
Listen to all the episodes in our Women in Leadership podcast series here.
Read more research from S&P Global on gender diversity here.
And here.
To learn more about what to expect from Climate Week NYC, listen to the ESG Insider podcast here.
Learn more about the event S&P Global Sustainable1 is hosting during Climate Week NYC here.
