Octopus Energy CEO talks technology, affordability and the energy transition

Welcome to the latest episode in the Terra Carta Series of the All Things Sustainable podcast, a collaboration with the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). Throughout 2025, we’ll be interviewing SMI member CEOs from around the world and across industries about how they’re approaching sustainability challenges and opportunities.

Today we’re speaking with Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson. Octopus Energy was founded in the UK in 2016 and has grown into a global clean energy tech business. Greg explains how the company is using technology and AI to lower the cost of decarbonization for consumers.

“When you introduce really agile digital technology into a rapidly changing world, we find we can make the energy transition an upgrade — it’s better and cheaper for people, not a sacrifice,” Greg says.

About the SMI and Terra Carta Podcast Series: The SMI is a network of over 250 global CEOs across finance and industry. It facilitates private sector diplomacy with the ambition of making sustainability the driving force of global markets and value creation. S&P Global is a proud SMI member.

Learn about energy transition data and services from S&P Global Commodity Insights here.



