How war in the Middle East is reshaping the energy landscape

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Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
27 March, 2026
This week’s episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast brings you coverage from CERAWeek, the annual weeklong energy conference that S&P Global hosts in Houston, Texas.
Known as the “Davos of energy,” the gathering convenes government and private sector leaders from across the energy ecosystem. At CERAWeek 2026, we heard how war in the Middle East is reshaping the way companies and countries manage the energy trilemma of energy security, energy affordability and energy sustainability.
“It reminds us again that energy security requires diversity of sources and supply chains,” Lord John Browne tells us in an interview on the sidelines of the conference. “It will remind us again that we have to think about the energy mix.”
Lord Browne was Group Chief Executive of oil and gas major British Petroleum (BP) from 1995 to 2007 and is now Chairman and Co-Founder of BeyondNetZero, the climate growth equity fund of investment firm General Atlantic. Climate remains on the agenda, he says, “but it has to be blended as always, with security and with affordability.”
Learn more about CERAWeek 2026 here: CERAWeek by S&P Global | The World's Premier Energy Conference | CERAWeek
S&P Global’s All Things Sustainable podcast is the official podcast of Climate Week Zurich. Learn more about the inaugural Climate Week Zurich here: Climate Week Zurich | 4-9 May 2026
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