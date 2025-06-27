Welcome to the latest episode in the Terra Carta Series of the All Things Sustainable podcast, a collaboration with the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). Throughout 2025, we’ll be interviewing SMI member CEOs across industries and around the world about how they’re approaching sustainability challenges and opportunities.

In today’s episode, we speak to Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA, a UK-based software company and SMI member.

“It’s not the time to retreat on climate,” Caspar says. “The solutions exist today that can keep us on the path to net-zero, and now we need to focus on scaling these through digitization and adoption.”

Caspar outlines the technology solutions that are supporting decarbonization efforts across sectors. He also talks about the role AI can play in driving efficiency and boosting the business case for sustainability.

“At the end of the day, sustainability is only going to work when you are profitable,” he says. “Otherwise, businesses won’t do it.”

About the Terra Carta Podcast Series: The SMI is a network of over 250 global CEOs across finance and industry. It facilitates private sector diplomacy with the ambition of making sustainability the driving force of global markets and value creation. S&P Global is a proud SMI member.

We’re calling this the Terra Carta Series based on the SMI’s Terra Carta mandate. This is the guiding mandate for the SMI and sets out ambitious and practical actions to help the private sector accelerate progress toward a sustainable future. The name Terra Carta is a play on the historic Magna Carta.

