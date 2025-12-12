How tech is evolving to solve sustainability challenges

On the All Things Sustainable podcast, we talk a lot about challenges like climate change, the energy transition and sustainable supply chain management.

In today’s episode, we’re focusing on solutions. We sit down with three guests to unpack how their companies use technology to address key sustainability challenges.

We talk to Rajiv Bazaj, Vice President of Energy & Sustainability Solutions at Constellation Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and the largest clean energy provider in the US. He explains how Constellation uses technology to address growing energy demand. This includes making better use of current generation and longer-term solutions like small modular nuclear reactors and fusion.

We talk with Christoph Gebald, Founder and CEO of carbon removal company Climeworks. He explains how technology advances are leading to breakthroughs in carbon removal — and why this is a critical solution to address climate change.



And we speak to Jonathan Horn, Founder and CEO of Treefera, a London-based startup that provides clients with insight into their supply chains. He points to the big developments in AI and satellite technology that are enabling more granular insight into supply chains.

“I think of it as monitoring everything, everywhere, all at once,” Jonathan says. “Not just because it's a good thing to do from a nature point of view, but because it's an essential bottom line C-suite problem.”

We sat down with today's guests on the sidelines of the Nest Climate Campus, where the All Things Sustainable podcast was an official media partner during Climate Week NYC.

