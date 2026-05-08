Climate Week Zurich: World Meteorological Organization leader on the need for science, data and collaboration

Lindsey Hall

I am Lindsey Hall.

Esther Whieldon

I am Esther Whieldon.

Lindsey Hall

Welcome to, All things Sustainable, a podcast from S&P Global. As your host we will dive into all the sustainability topics that are reshaping the business world.

Esther Whieldon

Join us every Friday for in depth analysis and interviews with leaders from around the globe. Together we will break down big sustainability headlines and cut through the jargons.

Lindsey Hall

Welcome to our special coverage of Climate Week Zurich. We are thrilled that All Things Sustainable is the official podcast of this first-ever Climate Week Zurich, May 4th through 9th. Climate Week Zurich is convening business leaders, policymakers, nonprofits and members of the public across hundreds of events with a goal of scaling climate action.

And all this week we’ve been bringing you daily episodes featuring leaders from the public and private sectors. And I’m very excited to wrap up our special coverage from the week by talking to the head of the World Meteorological Organization. The WMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Geneva, Switzerland. It facilitates worldwide cooperation on monitoring and predicting changes in weather, climate, water and other environmental conditions.

And it does this by creating standards by facilitating free and unrestricted exchange of data information and services and through training and promotion of research because as the WMO notes, weather and climate in the water cycle, they don't recognize national boundaries.

To learn more about the organization and how its work is evolving in 2026, I sat down on the sidelines of Climate Week Zurich with WMO Secretary General, Celeste Saulo. Celeste is the first woman and the first South American to hold the Secretary General role, and she has this for a 4-year term that began in 2024.

Lindsey Hall

Okay. Here's my conversation with Celeste. Thank you so much for sitting down with me on the sidelines of this very first Climate Week Zurich. For anyone who is not familiar with the work of the WMO, what should they know?

Celeste Saulo

I think that they should know the keyword about collaboration and sharing data. All the data from climate and weather that we currently use in our application, phone and everything comes from a collective effort of 193 countries that share the information collected on an hourly basis, on a daily basis and so on.

And to share that data, you need standards, you need normative work, you need to agree on how you are going on the protocols that you will use to share that information. So everything about climate is built on that data that is collected and shared, thanks to WMO role in addressing the challenges that different countries face to really have this information available.

So it's about collaboration, it's about coordination, it's about exchanging best practices and it's about providing services and early warnings and forecasts, and it's about the national meteorological and hydrological services speaking the same language across the whole world.

Lindsey Hall

I was really struck by something I read on your website, which is that climate doesn't recognize national borders, right?

Celeste Saulo

Exactly. Not at all. And you know that WMO was created more than 150 years ago at a time where it's just a group of countries recognizing that without having a protocol to share data, they were essentially blind to what the weather was going to bring on the scale of 2 to 3 days.

Today, the data we share, the knowledge we have about the climate system allow us to know much in advance what will happen with El Niño and La Niña so it's about really building that community of practice across the world, and that is the value that WMO brings to the world.

Lindsey Hall

What would you say is the big misconception or misunderstanding among the general public when it comes to climate and weather?

Celeste Saulo

Well, maybe it's a different word. Of course, the weather is what you really feel or what you are exposed to. Today, the weather is, I don't know, it's a little bit cloudy with some sparse rains. And the climate is the average of all those weather states on a daily basis, monthly basis or a yearly basis. But in the end, when you record for a long time period, you can have very strong and robust climate statistics.

And from those statistics, you can drive a lot of information about not only the mean climate of an area in the world, but also connect that with productivity, with other activities, with tourism, with decision-making. So the long records of observations and data are by themselves important for decision-making. And that's the value of understanding climate.

Lindsey Hall

Thank you. Now we're having this conversation in 2026 at a time when collaboration globally, multi-lateralism is in short supply. It's challenged, I think it's fair to say. How are you navigating this current environment?

Celeste Saulo

I think that, yes, you are absolutely right. We are exposed to more tensions currently. But I would say that we need to put the emphasis in what unites us. And I think that the need to understand what the weather will bring in a week from now is something that everyone needs to have in place.

And so I think that we need to build that common understanding that sharing information on a daily, on an hourly basis is something that benefits all of us. And building from that, I think that is where we can find consensus. At the same time, WMO is essentially a scientific and technical organization.

So I think that we need to trust science, and that is also a building block for driving further understanding between countries, although they can be facing different challenges. I think that the weather and the weather extremes and the weather risks is something that in the end unites us all.

Lindsey Hall

I come from the U.S. where we're seeing pressure on funding for science and research and pushback on climate at a federal level. But I wonder what you're seeing from your zoomed out international perspective.

Celeste Saulo

Well, exactly this in the end, we know that governments can face different situations or experience different situations. But we're speaking about collective understanding of the climate. And that collective understanding, you don't build that in 1 year, in 4 years or in 10 years. That is, as I mentioned before, 150 years of collaboration.

So I think that we need to keep in mind that this collective understanding and knowledge is there and is there to stay. And it will remain regardless of some ups and downs that we can find in some challenging periods. So I think that science will always prevail. I am a scientist, so I cannot think of something different from that.

And I think that scientists are also needed to provide objective information for decision makers. It's not for scientists to decide on what to do, but it's for scientists to provide the right level of knowledge for those that are going to take decisions.

Lindsey Hall

I think that's a great North Star long-term to keep in mind. Talk to me about your top priorities in 2026. What are you focusing on?

Celeste Saulo

Well, for the meteorological organization, I would say that our first priority is to make sure that this data collection and this data sharing is strong, alive, robust and, as you say, reliable. And it remains as a global public good so everyone has access to this.

To make sure that this happens, we need to secure the funding for this data exchange, data collection, modernization of the observing networks across the world because you will never have a forecast good enough if you don't have enough information to fit that forecast. So first step what we call the global backbone of observing system must remain healthy throughout the world. That's our first priority.

Second priority, increasing the capability to provide early warning systems. Early warning systems are the first line of defense when you are exposed to extreme weather. So if we cannot provide good early warning systems, we are exposing our population to more vulnerabilities. So second priority, have stronger early warning systems.

And third priority is to find new funding mechanisms to make sure that this goes through different countries, different governments, and we succeed in these 2 main areas.

So for that, we need to make sure that we have enough funding to support those countries that lag behind, to support those societies or communities that are more vulnerable and to make sure that we, in the end, secure what we believe is a global public good. It's good for people, good for corporations, good for the private sector, good for the academic sector, good for everyone.

Lindsey Hall

I just talked about the role of the private sector and corporations. And they play a big role here at Climate Week Zurich as well. We're having this conversation in the Zurich Insurance headquarters, for example. What do you see as the role of business and financial institutions in particular, in addressing climate change?

Celeste Saulo

I think that they have a huge role to play. Starting from 0.0, they are big users of the data that I have just mentioned, and they are big users of the forecasting systems and the early warning systems. So the question to the private sector if it's okay, you are building your business on top of a backbone, which is based on data sharing, data collection and forecast availability.

Are you sure that system is strong enough and/or you should be looking at how to reinforce that system? I think that we need to reframe a little bit the discussion on global public goods. So yes, global public goods are for the benefit of the whole society. But currently, the governments are facing a lot of challenges to support these global public goods.

And I think this is a great opportunity for the private sector to jump in and to offer alternative paths to support global public goods. Why? Because they are the first beneficiaries of the global public goods.

So I think that we need to recognize that there is a new environment where we need to work together in a more collaborative way and also the public sector and organizations like the WMO should be open to listen to the concerns of the private sector. That is another message for me to be highlighted here in the Zurich Climate Week.

Lindsey Hall

And what are those concerns that you're hearing from the private sector?

Celeste Saulo

I hear a lot about climate risk and marketing -- how you put climate risk into your pricing frameworks into the insurance and how do you use that knowledge for the benefit of the business. And that is tricky. For example, according to Swiss Re, in 2024, there were more than $318 billion in losses associated with climate events, but only 43% of them were insured.

The question is why? Is it too expensive? Is it that we don't -- we are not using the right information? Is it that we are not having the proper dialogues between organizations like the WMO and those that are making decisions?

I think that this is something that I heard loud and clear that there is a clear need for more data translated into risk. But on our side, we need this sector to understand that this data is reliable and will be reliable as far as the member states can contribute to that.

If we cannot find ways to secure this data, all the building built on these blocks will be possibly exposed to another risk. So we want to bring more, I would say, certainty to a very uncertain scenario.

Lindsey Hall

I think that's always what financial institutions are looking to do, right?

Celeste Saulo

Exactly, exactly. And I think that speaking their language is about putting some elements of certainty into an area where they are facing a lot of uncertainties. But I think that we cannot afford the luxury of not using the proper information that is available for decision-making.

And we cannot afford the luxury of not supporting the sharing of that data in a way that is sustainable and can build resilience for markets, for businesses, for the public in general. So I think that we have ways to improve what we do, and we need to put it in dialogue here.

Lindsey Hall

You mentioned Swiss Re, that's the Swiss reinsurance company. And earlier this week, I sat down with Zurich Insurance's Chief Sustainability Officer for a podcast interview. We talked about how insurance is increasingly coming to the table when it comes to climate risk conversations. Is that something you're seeing? And are there any other sectoral trends that you could highlight for our audience?

Celeste Saulo

I think that, yes, certainly, the insurance sector is a wide player. But if we speak about food security, you speak about climate. If you speak about water security, you speak about climate. If you speak about transportation, and logistics, and security associated with aviation or marine operations, you're also speaking about weather and climate.

So I think that we kind of recognize that climate is there. And I think that it's given for granted that it is there and it is guaranteed by definition. And my point here is that climate information and the quality of climate information is not guaranteed unless every player plays an active role.

And I think that this is something that, for me, we need to emphasize to increase the awareness of the insurance sector that they can play a role, for example, enforcing the use of early warnings. How can they do that?

Okay, let's put an insurance framework that requests the person that is insured that he or she or the company uses the right climate information and the right early warning system for their own business. So I think that they have a role to play there in asking the right information at the right time to avoid major losses and to really propagate the idea of gainings and safeguarding goods, livelihoods and of course, lives.

Lindsey Hall

Okay. So Celeste, we're here in Zurich for the very first Climate Week Zurich. Tell me about what conversations are you having this week?

Celeste Saulo

Well, the conversations go around this. I think that the level of awareness of the need to bring climate resilience into the broader discussion of businesses, insurance and corporate businesses and the role of the public and private understanding here is crucial.

I think that they all require policy frameworks to enable this dialogue, and this is very clear, policy frameworks, further understanding between the public sector and the private sector in terms of how they put good practices in place that, of course, benefit all of them.

We were speaking also about the time frames of thinking of the public sector sometimes it's more concentrated in shorter time scenarios, while the private sector has to look for beyond those time frames. So how we combine these different perspectives into something that we can be very actively managing climate or climate resilience in a way.

I think that the level of awareness is high. The level of action is not there yet. So I think that one key element of the dialogue is concrete action. And I hear that word in different scenarios and from different actors. But I think that the implementation, the real action is not yet there.

And I hope that events like the Zurich Climate Week really helps us build the momentum to translate what is an imperative into what is a real action and materialize concrete actions and ways forward. So I see the willingness, and I hope that this week is a facilitator for that to be a real action in place.

Lindsey Hall

I also hear in the private sector, though, this tension between people who are just thinking about the next couple of quarters and their shareholders and then the reality of all the climate things that are happening, which is urgent. Yes, yes.

So sometimes I hear companies putting off climate as some distant future thing and it gets, I don't know, pushed aside for things that are seemingly more urgent like energy security and affordability. So I don't know. I think that balancing act is something that I hear about in the private sector as well.

Celeste Saulo

Yes. And I think that we have millions of examples where weather and climate is happening now. I'm not speaking about something that will happen 5 years from now. It's happening now. Villages are being erased because of an extreme event and this is happening in Europe.

It's happening in the Global South. It's happening everywhere. So this is not an expectation or something a scientific prognosis. It's something that is already happening. I think that there is a lack of action, real action. That's why I mentioned the word action because there is -- the statement is there, but the real action is not there so I think that we need to connect the conceptual discussion with the concrete action.

What is an insurance company going to do with early warning systems in place? And how are they going to use their business models to ingest climate information effectively into those. And for me, that is a question that is not about governments. It's not about WMO. It's about all of us being creative and telling each other, okay, how do you ingest this information into this decision-making process? And this is something that we call coproduction.

It's not something that I will tell someone else how to do it. It's about putting my piece of information into the table, the other person putting his or her decision-making problem, this person putting the policy framework context. And then, okay, with all of these elements, what's the best we can do to protect the business, the people, the assets and everything. So for me, it's about that.

Lindsey Hall

That's really well put. Thank you. I've asked you a lot of questions. So, what am I now ask that you'd like to get across to our global podcast audience?

Celeste Saulo

I would say that I want to emphasize the importance of protecting global public goods. Sometimes we use a lot of those without understanding deeply the value they have and the cost it implies to governments. We need to recognize that governments so far, some of them cannot afford maintaining global public goods at the level they are needed given the modern practices, technology, innovation and so on.

So for me, we need to understand that global public goods need to be preserved, not only with governmental investments, but also with the private sector on board. I think that this is a collective responsibility. And that is my main message. The United Nations agencies like WMO have a role to play here. Yes, of course.

We need to bring the private sector, the governments to make sure that the global public good we offer, which is data sharing global focus and so on, is available for everyone in an inclusive way, in a way that protects everyone. So that is our role and I hope that this space will help us navigate this conversation better.

Lindsey Hall

And global public good, just for our audience who might not be familiar with that term, it's the data like you're talking about, are there other examples you could share?

Celeste Saulo

Yes. Of course, in general, global public good is something that nobody can afford individually, but the value it has, cannot be accounted for. Health is also a global public good and education is a global public good. So those are the elements that we all need to survive and thrive. So we need to recognize that whether information is part of that human capital and to protect that is important.

Lindsey Hall

Thank you for defining for me. It's been a pleasure and an honor sitting down with you, Celeste. Thank you so much for your time.

Celeste Saulo

Thank you. Thank you very much.

Lindsey Hall

Thanks for joining us for this special Climate Week Zurich episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast. Thanks for tuning into this episode of Sustainable. If you like what you heard, please subscribe, share and leave us a review where you get your podcast.

Esther Whieldon

And a special thanks to our agency partner, The 199. See you next time.