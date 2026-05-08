Climate Week Zurich: World Meteorological Organization leader on the need for science, data and collaboration

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Research & Insights
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Research & Insights
Who We Serve
08 May, 2026
All Things Sustainable is the official podcast of the inaugural Climate Week Zurich taking place May 4-9, and all week we’ve brought you special daily episodes from Zurich.
In our final episode of the week, we’re talking to Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The WMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Geneva, Switzerland, that facilitates worldwide cooperation on monitoring and predicting changes in weather, climate, water and other environmental conditions.
Celeste says Climate Week Zurich is helping raise awareness of the need to build climate resilience in the public and private sectors through collaboration and data sharing.
“If we speak about food security, you speak about climate; if you speak about water security, you speak about climate; if you speak about transportation and logistics and security associated with aviation or marine operations, you're also speaking about weather and climate,” Celeste says. “The quality of climate information is not guaranteed unless every player plays an active role."
Celeste explains how the WMO is building consensus at a time when geopolitical tensions are high.
"We need to trust science,” she tells us. "Scientists are also needed to provide objective information for decision-makers. It's not for scientists to decide on what to do, but it's for scientists to provide the right level of knowledge for those that are going to take decisions.”
Learn about the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence: Climate Center of Excellence | S&P Global
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