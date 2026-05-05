Climate Week Zurich: Swiss private bank talks sustainable investment opportunities

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05 May, 2026
All Things Sustainable is the official podcast of the first-ever Climate Week Zurich taking place May 4-9, and all week we’re bringing you special daily episodes from Zurich.
In our second episode of the week, we’re talking to Switzerland-based EFG International, a global private banking and asset management group. We sit down on the sidelines of Climate Week Zurich with Melanie Beyeler, the bank’s Global Head of Sustainable Investing.
Melanie outlines the landscape for sustainable finance and where she sees continued investment opportunities. "If you listen to the market chatter, you might think that sustainable investing is out of fashion, there is hardly any demand left — but then if you look at the data, you get a very different picture,” she says. “For us, sustainable investing starts with a very practical question: What will the world need more of in the future, and which companies are well-positioned to provide it?"
Melanie says companies need to treat sustainability as a strategic management tool to build value.
"If sustainability is only done for the photo opportunity, for the annual report, you will always struggle to justify the cost,” she says. “But if it's used to make the business more efficient, more resilient, better prepared for the future — then the case becomes much, much stronger.”
The All Things Sustainable podcast will be back with more special coverage from Climate Week Zurich throughout the week, so please stay tuned.
Learn more about events S&P Global is hosting during Climate Week Zurich: Climate Week Zurich 2026 : Turning Uncertainty into Opportunity | S&P Global
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