13 Dec, 2023
In recent episodes of the ESG Insider podcast, we’ve been on the ground in Dubai covering COP28, the UN’s 2023 climate change conference. As the conference wrapped up Dec. 13 with an agreement on the first global stocktake, we’re covering some of the big themes from the gathering — including how the transport sector is approaching decarbonization challenges.
Passenger vehicles, a key part of the transport sector, contribute a substantial 16% to global greenhouse gas emissions. To learn more about how this sector is approaching sustainability, we sat down on the sidelines of COP28 with Kristen Siemen, the Chief Sustainability Officer of one of the world’s largest automakers, General Motors.
Kristen talks about the importance of partnerships; the role of innovation in addressing the climate crisis; and the importance of concrete solutions to drive progress.
“We’re past the point where we’re all making these big bold goals and announcements,” she says. “Now it’s about: what are the building blocks and the steps that we can take toward making progress?”
Read the research from S&P Global Mobility here.
Listen to our interview with UPS Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer Laura Lane here.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1, a part of S&P Global.
